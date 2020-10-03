ZCelebrations are planned in many places in Germany for the 30th anniversary of German unity – the central ceremony in Potsdam this year is under the sign of the corona pandemic. Thousands of guests are expected in the city on Saturday, but due to the hygiene and distance rules, only 130 guests can attend the ecumenical service (10 a.m.) in the Church of St. Peter and Paul and 230 guests at the ceremony (12 p.m.) in the Metropolishalle in Babelsberg to be there. Among other things, the top of the state and volunteers who belong to the citizens’ delegations of the federal states are expected. Originally 680 visitors were planned in the church and 1250 guests in the hall.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will give the main address at the ceremony. The celebrations will be hosted by Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) as the incumbent President of the Federal Council. Roland Kaiser, Mia, Mark Forster and the Babelsberg Film Orchestra want to provide the musical accents in the Metropolishalle. The singer and actress Anna Loos leads through the program, TV presenter Günther Jauch interviews guests from East and West. ZDF will broadcast the service live, ARD will broadcast the ceremony.

The police want to be on duty with around 2500 officers for the unit celebration. Several demonstrations have been registered, including employees of the Schaeffler plant in Luckenwalde want to demonstrate in front of the hall, according to IG Metall. The automotive and industrial supplier wants to cut jobs, and a sale is also conceivable for the Luckenwalde plant.

There are also celebrations in Dresden and Magdeburg

The anniversary day is not only celebrated in Potsdam. The Saxon state parliament meets for a ceremony in Dresden. A concert with the musicians and “Tatort” actors Jan-Josef Liefers and Axel Prahl and bands is planned in Magdeburg in Saxony-Anhalt. In the border town of Mödlareuth on the border between Thuringia and Bavaria, an ecumenical church service and a citizen advice service for viewing Stasi files are planned.

Numerous choirs and parishes in Germany want to sing songs to commemorate the peaceful revolution at 7 p.m. at the same time. Ten songs from East and West are on the program under the motto “Germany sings”. From 6.45 p.m. a live stream from the Nikolaikirche in Leipzig with contemporary witnesses is planned.

Despite existing conflicts and problems, according to a new survey, satisfaction in the area of ​​the former Federal Republic and that of the GDR has increased significantly in some cases. In terms of income, citizens in the eastern German states are happier than they were 30 years ago. This emerges from the evaluation of two representative surveys from 1991 and 2020, which the Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) carried out and which is available to the German Press Agency.

In eastern Germany around 30 years ago, only one in five respondents said they were satisfied or even very satisfied with their financial situation. This year it was almost half of the participants from eastern German federal states. In 1991, around 60 percent of respondents in West Germany were satisfied or very satisfied. In 2020 only 55 percent expressed themselves accordingly.