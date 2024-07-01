Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/01/2024 – 7:30

The real turns 30 this Monday, the 1st, and some rare coins and notes are sought after by collectors and cost up to 200 times their issued value.

Considering inflation over the last 30 years, R$100 reais today is equivalent to what just R$12.38 bought three decades ago. An old 100 reis note, however, depending on the series, can be worth R$4,000.

What justifies this appreciation is the so-called numismatics, that is, the study of the historical and artistic point of view of these pieces. Coins and banknotes are thus sold when it is possible to attest to their scarcity and good condition.

+30 years ago the Real Plan was launched

“It’s not antiquity”, explains Bruno Pellizzari, vice-president at the Brazilian Numismatic Society. “There are pieces from the Roman Empire era that are worth less than pieces issued within the Plano Real, for example.”

What makes a note valuable

On the internet, old real notes and coins are offered on different websites. R$1 banknotes from the first real family, which stopped being produced in 2006, are advertised for more than R$1,000.

What really matters is scarcity. One example is a R$1 coin whose serial number starts with the letter B and ends with the letter A. Because they are so few in circulation, Pellizzari says they can be bought for 200 times their issue price. The expert also highlights R$100 notes signed by Minister Rubens Ricupero, which can reach a value of R$4,000.

Other factors that make common coins and banknotes scarce are batches with printing or minting errors. “It can happen, and all of these are factors that contribute to the appreciation of the pieces”, says Pellizzari.

Commemorative

There are also limited edition pieces, among which Pellizari highlights the R$1 coin celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights. Only 600,000 were issued in 1998. For comparison, around 200 million coins of this value are issued each year.

Other valuable coins are the R$0.10 and R$0.25 pieces issued in 1995 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Its circulation was 1 million.

Also worthy of note is the plastic R$10 bill, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the discovery. However, it is not among the most valuable, as there are still a good number in circulation and it is still valid.

History of the real

The current official currency of Brazil came into circulation on July 1, 1994. Since then, there have been two changes of “families”.

In the case of coins, the exchange took place in 1998, using new metals and changes in design to make counterfeiting difficult.

The R$1 real coin underwent another change in 2003. Since the old one was very counterfeit, a new model was created, with a golden disk around the silver core. All old R$1 coins had to be exchanged for the new one. At that time, any financial institution was authorized to make the exchange. Today, it is only possible at Banco do Brasil.

In 2006, the R$1 real note stopped being produced, and today only the new currency is issued. Another change to banknotes was the introduction of the second family in 2010, with different sizes according to value and additional security features such as tactile markings.

Almost all family coins and banknotes can still be used for payments in any establishment. The only one that was actually discontinued was the old R$1 coin, which went out of circulation at the end of 2003.

“The R$1 bills stopped being produced in 2006, being gradually replaced by R$1 coins, which have a great economic advantage over the bills, in terms of useful life, but those produced continue to be valid”, explains the Central Bank.

How to assess value

For those who want to enter the world of numismatics, Pellizari says that the first step is to study. There are books and catalogs that help you understand how to identify the scarcest pieces.

“This will provide the basis for the collector to know what they are purchasing, to have a well-founded collection, which is also a store of value for the future”, says the specialist.

If you have old coins and just want to find out if they are valuable, one possible option is to seek professional advice. In this case, we recommend looking for established houses, auction clubs and collectors’ associations, such as the Brazilian Numismatic Society, considered the largest of its kind, with around 1,000 members.