Thursday, December 14, 2023, 00:11



| Updated 11:36 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This 2023, the filmmaker, screenwriter and writer Juan Manuel Chumilla-Carbajosa (Cartagena, 1961) celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of the premiere of his debut film, 'The Promised Hell' (1993), “the most relevant collective debut of professional cinema of the nineties , since it was also for many…

This content is exclusive for subscribers