Thirty years is a long time, huh little blue porcupine? It would be quite tedious to write a greeting card telling everyone your story and your deeds, already widely known, so I preferred to wish you a happy birthday in the most natural way possible, that is how a letter that I would send to a childhood friend of mine.

I still remember the first time we met, I was about seven or so. In Italy, advertisements were dominated by Jerry Calà, Bim Bum Bam he talked about you and, despite the older children laughing at the name of the console SAW without that, yet, I could understand why you also arrived in my small village.

We’ve been through a lot together, huh?

We have seen more rings than all the jewelers of the peninsula, we have freed so many of your friends, we have searched, most of the time not easily, for all the emeralds of chaos and we have filled the Dr. Eggman countless times.

There has been some disappointment friend, and I remember it. My Sonic Badge never turned on and in fact I think I developed my aversion to puppets thanks to the false promises of that ugly pink dog Uan. I remember that some of your games were half crap and I was objectively bad, like Sonic 3D Blast, but we know that no one is perfect and everyone in certain periods of our life has been assholes, the important thing is not to continue to be, just like you you made it.

And what about the first time I saw you live in Japan, where I felt like a child again and ran to hug you, not even remotely imagining that I was hugging a sweaty and probably underpaid Japanese, who wondered why a gaijin of thirty and more years was so excited to hug a puppet.

In addition to the good wishes I wanted to say thank you.

Thank you for teaching me that in games, as in life, despite adversity, we must always move forward and never go back. Thank you for teaching me to collect something in the game as in life, to make your life more peaceful and to “get a better score”. Thank you for having worthily replaced (even if replaced would be the right word) the great Alex Kidd, who had been one of my heroes from previous years. Thank you for putting tunes in my mind for the years that I still whistle when they come out of the dark corners of my brain, like the classic “Green Hill Zone“.

And please, I know that all these things could also be done by an Italian plumber with whom I share the month and the years of age but you could have done them better, with a loop of death (which still today I am amazed like a child to see him again) and above all … faster.

So thank you blue porcupine and happy birthday again, even if we grow old together, you always remain young with each passing year and we hope in the future to enjoy new level adventures, as it has been Sonic Mania to make us both feel a little younger, as it did when I put the cartridge in the SEGA Mega Drive, I turned on the console and heard the magical voice saying “SAW”.

GOTTA GO FAST!