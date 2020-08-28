The left-wing politician Gregor Gysi is calling for his party to correct its course in foreign and security policy in order to increase the chance of a red-red-green government coalition after the next federal election. “For the left, 30 years in the opposition are enough. We have to play a different role,” said the foreign policy spokesman for the left-wing faction in the Bundestag to the editorial network in Germany.

The main foreign policy obstacles to government participation by the left in the federal government have so far been their critical positions on the EU and NATO and their rejection of Bundeswehr missions abroad. Gysi now emphasized that the majority in his party was for European integration. There is “no alternative at all”.

Regarding NATO, the former party and parliamentary group leader said that although his party considered military operations to be wrong, he had never called for Germany to leave the alliance. As a NATO member, Germany could become the “main mediator” in conflicts.

Gysi was also willing to compromise when the Bundeswehr was deployed abroad. The German soldiers would have to be withdrawn from Afghanistan. At the same time, however, it must be ensured that local supporters of the Bundeswehr would not be executed afterwards.

[Wenn Sie die aktuellen kulturpolitischen Entwicklungen in Berlin und Deutschland live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Gysi demanded that his party should now stand up for government participation in the federal government. The left is no longer a protest party, it has to look for “another identity”. In this context, Gysi underlined the need to be willing to compromise: “Those who are not capable of compromising are not capable of democracy.”

The debate about a red-red-green coalition after the federal election had gained momentum in recent weeks after the SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken had named such an alliance as a goal. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz expressed skepticism about a possible coalition between his party and the left. (AFP)