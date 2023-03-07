In Hamburg was a great place to go out, in the early 1990s. With the remaining furniture, a few record players and the right staff, the no longer functional initiation restaurants and nightclubs had turned into fantastic places overnight, so to speak: plush patterned wallpaper, hip-hop and house music in the “Tempelhof”. Remnants of red velvet covers, funk and rare groove in the “Soulkitchen”. New Zealand guitar pop, low light and irritatingly large vodka glasses in “Casper’s Ballroom”. Crowds in front of the “Sorgenbrecher” counter, punk, guitar noise and also crowds in the “Spar”, but even more on the sidewalk in front of it. And you could always go on, go on, keep talking.

If a little later some bands from Hamburg, whose staff made up a large part of the crowd, were not only labeled as “Hamburg School” but also summarized under the keyword “Discourse Pop”, that was not entirely wrong insofar as at the various bars there was really a lot of talk. What was said was actually always: important. That was sometimes a bit tiring and probably also exhausting, if you didn’t just come to Hamburg occasionally to go out. But mostly what was interesting was what urgently needed to be discussed in terms of criticism, pop and politics.