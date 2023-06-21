No less than 30 years in prison for anyone who kills a pregnant woman. This is foreseen by the bill presented at Palazzo Madama by the parent company of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli, after the tragic murder of the 29-year-old pregnant Giulia Tramontano, murdered in Senago by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello. A case that has shaken public opinion and which – writes the president of the blue senators in the report to the bill, viewed by Adnkronos – “calls attention once again to the scourge of feminicide”.

“Giulia Tramontano’s is only the latest in a long series of feminicides in our country: in the first months of 2023 14 women were killed in Italy, in 2022 there were 55 victims and in 2021 almost 70 according to data from the Viminale”, the data listed by Ronzulli, according to which it should be highlighted “that in the numerous other cases recorded over the last twenty years, for the murder of a pregnant woman, the respective killers were convicted exclusively of the murder of the mother and not also of that of the unborn child”.

The Italian law, in fact, observes the parent company of Forza Italia, “currently does not provide for the recognition of double homicide in the event of the murder of a pregnant woman, regardless of the month of progress of the same”. Hence the proposal by Forza Italia which “recognizes double homicide when the victim of a crime is a pregnant woman, providing for more serious penalties”. The bill registered by Fi intervenes with an amendment to the penal code, adding the following after article 575: “Anyone who causes the death of a pregnant woman is punished with imprisonment of not less than thirty years”.

Last June 7, as a guest of ‘Porta a Porta’, Ronzulli announced his party’s intention to present a bill to introduce more severe penalties: “The tragic death of Giulia Tramontano was atrocious news for everyone that made also reflect from a criminal point of view, because there is no doubt that it is a double homicide because in addition to Giulia’s, another life was also cut short, which could have been born at any moment in the seventh month of pregnancy. of the non-consensual abortion does not respond to the reality of the facts.It is the reason – said the president of the senators Fi – why we are working on a bill to configure the double homicide in the event a woman is killed waiting for a child”.