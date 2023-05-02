The presiding magistrate of section 2 of the Provincial Court sentences Juan Antonio FY to 30 years in prison for a crime of murder, a crime of serious injury with deformity with the aggravating circumstance of treachery and a crime of qualified damage for causing a fire, in accordance with the verdict of the jury that found him guilty of dragging two small mattresses to the Los Calañares urbanization in Puerto de Mazarrón, placing a mattress under a Finnish-registered motorhome in which the owner couple was sleeping, and setting it on fire with a lighter.

According to the proven facts declared in the judgment, on December 20, 2019, at around 7:00 a.m., the mattress burned virulently, the fire spread rapidly to the vehicle and its fuel, causing an explosion. The woman managed to get out of the vehicle with “serious burns on both lower limbs from contact with the flames,” but not her partner who “lost their lives.”

The resolution also condemns the defendant to compensate the woman with 156,323 euros and 134,525 euros to the mother and six brothers of the deceased.

The couple, of Finnish nationality, had been together for 43 years, and had decided to sell their house of more than 20 years in their country to travel through Europe with their two dogs in the motorhome, as stated in the sentence. The sudden death of the man occurred just two months after starting that vacation, leaving his 70-year-old partner alone, “without a home to live in, without one of his dogs (who also died in the fire) and with serious physical consequences.” and psychic”.

The defense lawyer, after the partial acknowledgment of the defendant, already admitted in his conclusions that his client was the perpetrator, although not charged, or with incomplete defenses, of a crime of homicide, disagreeing with the prosecutor’s accusation that there was no treachery ” due to his alleged special mental conditions in conjunction with his status as a drug user.” He also admitting that he was the author “although with the same circumstances of exemption or drastic reduction of criminal responsibility for the crime of serious injury and damage caused by fire.”

In fact, in the legal grounds, the resolution clarifies that the jury did not declare a comprehensive recognition of the facts proven and, after its analysis, the magistrate highlights that it is “an imprecise statement, always biased in favor of his exculpation, and tending to avoid criminal responsibility for being out of his mind at those moments of the events due to drugs, alcohol and his mental problems.”

The judgment concludes that the defendant’s own actions “already clearly show the will and knowledge of what they wanted to do and what was done.” «Pretending that a person, for having taken drugs (in the event that they had taken them, which the jury does not consider proven, and which, therefore, is not considered proven in this sentence) and/or alcohol under whose influence was at the time of the facts, or by suffering such or such mental alterations, something so natural to our animal nature is not mentally represented, namely, that fire is very dangerous, that fire spreads (especially to humans). under a motorhome, where its fuel tank is located, and other flammable and potentially explosive objects) and that the fire can cause death or very serious injuries, is something that this judge (and the jury itself, who has declared absolutely the defendant responsible for his actions, based on the forensic report to that effect and his appearance other than serious previous drug intoxication the same afternoon of the events, verified by the Civil Guard agents who spoke with him), it is very difficult for him, almost impossible, to believe, “explains the magistrate. To then verify that “there is no sign of severe or significant drug intoxication in the defendant.”

The fourth legal basis of the resolution includes a detailed examination of the forensic medical reports, which concludes with the lack of physical or mental affectation in the behavior of the defendant appreciated by the members of the jury, “because there is no proof in any way that He himself had a mental or behavioral disorder in an active phase at the time of the facts.”

Finally, regarding the penalty imposed, the magistrate considers it appropriate, taking into account “the willful premeditation and maintained over time, the plan devised and carried out in various phases” and “that the victims were traveling on vacation and within the scope of of privacy and security of what had become his own home” the average of the punitive ranges for the three crimes, adjusting to what was requested by the Public Prosecutor, by virtue of the accusatory principle and that, according to the computation of the medial contest is set at thirty years in prison.

The resolution is not final and an appeal can be made against it before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia (TSJMU).