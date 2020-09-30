Highlights: CBI special court acquits 32 accused including Advani in Babri demolition case

This veteran leader of BJP welcomed the decision and said big day

It was only after Advani’s Rath Yatra that the two-member party tasted power.

At present, Advani is on the BJP’s guiding board

new Delhi

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani holding the hand of daughter Pratibha Advani was watching the CBI special court verdict at her residence. Since 26 December 1992 in his mind, all the things that were going on with him till now. But Advani was happy as soon as the CBI court ruled to acquit all the 32 accused. His happiness can be gauged from the fact that he also raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram in front of the media. In fact, when Advani started the rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, he continued to chant this slogan in his speeches.

Babri demolished after 28 years in the demolition case: Advani exited the house – Jai Shri Ram

Jai Shri Ram’s slogan, both Advani’s happiness and sorrow ..

After 28 years, BJP veteran VK Advani came to the media after a long time after the decision of the special CBI court. He got only two lines somewhere, first – after a long time he got the news of happiness and second – Jai Shri Ram. These two words were describing both their pain and happiness. The first line was telling their pain somewhere. Some were asking questions as to why they have been separated from the party to which they gave so much. The second line was indeed a sign of his happiness. Because the purpose with which he started the journey was the best and Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been done.

Advani acquitted, know the full story of being implicated in the case of a BJP leader

Advani is marginalized in the party today

While Advani appeared happy with this decision and described it as a very important decision, there is also a reality that the party to which he gave his everything, today he is marginalized in the same party. Analysts say Advani’s contribution in making the party with 2 MPs the party running the government with a majority cannot be forgotten. Advani, who led the party from floor to battle, is included in the party’s guiding board today.

All 32 accused in Babri demolition case acquitted, know what the court said in its judgment

Ram temple movement gave BJP a taste of power

There is no doubt that BJP tasted power through the Ram Mandir movement. Advani was one of the architects of the Ram temple movement. Advani also expressed happiness when the Supreme Court’s decision came last year on the Ayodhya dispute. But among all these things there is a truth that Advani is still in the background. The party that he watered with his blood and sweat has been held there today.

BJP leaders, Advani, Joshi, Yogi lashed out at Congress after the Babri case verdict …. know who said what?

Advani’s Rath Yatra changed BJP’s fate

In 1990, the then BJP President Advani started the Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya for the temple construction movement. But Advani was arrested by the then CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in Samastipur district. When the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute last year, Advani expressed happiness over it saying that it was a big deal that God gave him an opportunity to join this movement. Advani was the only person led by the BJP who had made a steady run since 1992. The party formed the government under the leadership of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Center and Advani became the Deputy Prime Minister. Later, after the Modi era in the BJP, Advani slowly moved into the background and is currently in the party’s guiding board.