In April 1993 researchers from the Cern research center laid the foundations for the internet. Since then little has changed on the World Wide Web. But artificial intelligence promises to be the next chapter in this global story. 1989 was a year of revolutions. One of them occurred in the mind of Tim Berners-Lee: the physicist at the research center of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Cern), in Geneva, the most famous in the world, was bothered by the notorious chaos of information between the various institutes and the numerous working groups and projects.

As a solution, he came up with the idea of ​​a digital data network through which scientists could exchange information. The scientist, then aged 34, sketched the conception briefly. “Vague but exciting,” his boss commented on the memo. Apparently too vague, because at first nothing happened.

But Berners-Lee kept thinking, and the individual components of the World Wide Web were formed: the uniform resource locator (URL) for web addresses, the HTML language for describing pages, that is, programming them. The HTTP technical protocol for links worked, and a recipe for a browser was finally found.

On April 30, 1993, the world’s public finally saw the result: Cern researchers launched the World Wide Web. The march of triumph of the internet began, and technologically little has changed to this day.

Goodbye to paper encyclopedias

Today’s parents have to explain to their 13-year-old daughter that at that age they didn’t know about the internet or smartphones. Instead of shopping mall tours, it is now bought online.

The bulky encyclopedias sit forgotten on shelves like mere dust collectors; while Wikipedia is the address for anyone looking for express information, whether about the 1789 revolution or the invention of the internet itself. Those who need an apartment no longer browse the classifieds in the newspaper, as they find plenty of ads on real estate portals.

Sometimes disorientation, or at least information overload, is the downside of this digital network. In principle, everyone can advertise and publish their views, ideas, products, goods and visions on the net – and that is the origin and idea of ​​its function. Donald Trump is a good example: among other things, the reach of his Twitter account has given him a loyal following, despite – or precisely because of – a lot of misinformation.

Search engines like Google or DuckDuckGo help sort the wheat from the chaff in the seemingly endless field of information. However, at least behind the big digital firms like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, there are global corporations that mainly pursue their profit interests.

Making a profit by structuring the internet: an alien thought to Tim Berners-Lee. He could have patented his World Wide Web technology, but he intentionally chose not to. Profit-seeking was at odds with his ideal of the free exchange of information.

AI as the next level

Either way, the next level on the internet is just emerging: artificial intelligence (AI). Just a few months ago, ChatGPT sparked a wide-ranging discussion: after 30 years of the internet, the big question is whether this “intelligent virtual assistant” represents the future of the cyber network.

“As an AI-based language model, I cannot say for sure that ChatGPT is the future of the internet, as the future of the internet depends on many factors and is constantly changing. However, there are some features of ChatGPT and similar AI models that have the potential to influence and transform the internet,” said the software about itself when asked by DW.

But it’s important to note that AI models also come with ethical challenges, such as privacy, transparency, and accountability. And at this point the potential new level of the internet leaves a lot to be desired. Because ChatGPT can generate texts that sound coherent in terms of content, but their sources remain a mystery.

Information transparency model

Different from what Tim Berners-Lee did 30 years ago: his first website, which had a somewhat complicated and technical address – http://info.cern.ch/hypertext/WWW/TheProject.html – contains, until today, basic information about the “global network”.

“The WorldWideWeb (W3) is a comprehensive hypermedia information retrieval initiative, with the aim of giving universal access to a large universe of documents”, says an explanatory text.

Hypermedia is a term related to hypertext, which designates texts containing links, that is, connections with other texts. This is how this data network is formed without which today’s world could not function.

If you have any doubts, you can take a trip back in time. On the first website in the world accessible to the public there is still a link to those involved in the project. There lies Tim Berners-Lee. The then 34-year-old researcher had extension 3755 at Cern, e-mail: [email protected]

Since then, he has been knighted in the United Kingdom, earning the title “Sir”. And he will probably no longer be found at the address, as he is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and professor at the University of Oxford since 2016.

To this day, Sir Tim Berners-Lee directs the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) which he founded, a committee to standardize technologies on the WWW, as you can search the internet, with a few clicks on your smartphone.