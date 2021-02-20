Since the mid-1980s, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) has struck dairy cows in the UK. This is the consequence of a drop in the cooking temperature of meat and bone meal introduced up to 2% in the concentrated feeds served to livestock. Imports of flour and live animals brought the disease to France, where a first case was discovered in early 1991.

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy is the scientific name for mad cow disease. It results in a degenerative infection of the central nervous system of cattle. It is caused by a special type of molecular infectious agent called a “prion protein”, scientists tell us. BSE affects the brain and spinal cord of cattle and other ruminants. It causes brain damage characterized by spongy-looking changes visible under a microscope. In sick animals, symptoms appear four to five years after the onset of infection, usually in animals 5 to 7 years old, and result in changes in behavior. The milk production of a cow with EBS decreases while the course of the disease leads to disturbances in locomotion. We remember seeing these cows on television shaking, struggling to stand up, slipping in the stall and eventually falling without being able to get up.

The disease infected dairy cows in the UK in the early 1980s

This was the time when Margaret Thatcher led government and pursued ultraliberal economic policies. Across the Channel, as in France and other European countries, fats, bones and other slaughterhouse waste have been collected for decades, as well as the carcasses of dead animals on farms to produce these “animal meals”. . These proteins enter an average of 2% in concentrated feed, also composed of corn, barley, vegetable proteins such as soybean, rapeseed or sunflower meal intended for farm animals such as laying hens, broilers and pigs, but also ruminant herbivores such as cattle.

For years, this has been done without negative consequences for the health of dairy cows. Initially, these flours were sterilized, cooked at a temperature of around 120 ° C. In the manufacturing process, a fat extraction step with organic solvents made it possible to destroy any pathogenic prions, without their presence in the tissues thus treated being suspected at the time. But, in 1981, the production process for animal meal was changed in the United Kingdom. Their cooking temperature is lowered to 90 ° C. This method has the double advantage of obtaining a higher protein rate in these flours and of reducing the energy cost on the production lines.

But the “mad cow” disease came from there. Four years later, in September 1985, the veterinary laboratory of the British Secretary of State for Agriculture reported the appearance of a new disease with strange symptoms in the country’s cattle. It was not until November 1986 that the new disease was identified as bovine spongiform encephalopathy. But it was only in 1987 that it was discovered that the disease of the “mad cow” comes from the incorporation in the diet of dairy cows of these flours of animal origin, the cooking temperature of which has been lowered to reduce their cost price while making them more nourishing. In the meantime, within the framework of intra-Community trade in Europe, British animal meal and heifers of dairy breeds born in the United Kingdom have been exported to France and to the other member countries of the European Union. It’s the race for profit that killed cows and humans in Europe

France, with Henri Nallet at the Department of Agriculture, banned imports of flour produced in the United Kingdom in 1989. But the damage is done. At the beginning of 1991, we discovered a first case of “mad cow” on a dairy farm in Côtes-d’Armor. From that moment on, the government ordered the slaughter of the whole herd in any farm where a case of BSE was discovered.

Things will accelerate throughout the last decades

Mad cow disease reached its peak in the United Kingdom during 1993, with almost 800 cases per week. In 1994, the European Union banned proteins from bovine tissues in ruminant feed. In 1995, several British farmers fell victim to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and the media announced the possible transmission of BSE to humans from the consumption of certain pieces of beef, starting with offal and marrow. spinal. In 1996, France, followed by other European countries, decreed an embargo on imports of beef from the United Kingdom. Taken aback by the growing emotion in Europe, the Brussels Commission no longer dares to row against the tide and in turn imposes a total embargo in Europe on all cattle and derived products from across the Channel.

For months, the “mad cow” issue made the headlines in the media and beef consumption fell significantly in Europe, as did the prices of cattle on fairgrounds and clock markets. From 1995 onwards, consumption fell by 11% in Germany and by 15-25% in the United Kingdom. In France, beef consumption fell by 25% in 1996 compared to the average for previous years. That of offal, deemed to be more at risk, fell by 45%. In Germany, beef consumption fell again by 32% between April 1995 and April 1996. In Italy, it fell by 36% over one year. In France, suddenly, the outlets for wolves, these young cattle of Charolais, Limousine and other breeds, sold in Italy, Spain, Greece and other countries for fattening, are reduced and prices are sinking. .

In 1996, with a view to reassuring consumers about the traceability of bovine meat, the National Interprofessional Association of Cattle and Meat (Interbev), with the support of Philippe Vasseur, Minister of Agriculture in the Juppé government , creates the collective mark VBF (French beef) indicating that an animal is born, raised and slaughtered in France. The following year is made compulsory to affix on the labels of the origin of the animal as well as its type and its breed in order to better inform the consumer.

A new crisis erupted in October 2000

A suspicious animal is discovered in France at the entrance of a slaughterhouse. Suddenly, meat from animals from the same farm and slaughtered a week earlier are recalled to be destroyed by decision of the Carrefour distributor, which makes the headlines of the newspapers. The following November 5, television broadcasts an investigation entitled “Poison on your plate” with the testimony of a family whose member is affected by the human form of “mad cow” disease. Two days later, President Chirac spoke on television, all business ceasing, at the end of the morning. He asks the government led by Lionel Jospin to ban animal meal in all animal feed in France. He had been informed of an imminent government decision in this direction. Chirac was already thinking about the 2002 presidential election against his prime minister.

As early as 1996, two young Britons aged 19 and 25 died of what appears to be Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, transmitted by the “mad cow” prion. In July 2012, an estimate was published which reported 214 human victims of this disease worldwide, including 173 in the United Kingdom, 27 in France, 5 in Spain, 4 in Ireland, 3 in the Netherlands and 2 in Portugal. Japan, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Italy report only one case.

Regarding the herds of cattle contaminated since the start of the epidemic, their number would rise to 4,950 in the United Kingdom, 1,488 in Ireland, 954 in Portugal, 951 in France, 538 in Spain, 369 in Germany. There were 457 in Switzerland, a country which is not in the European Union but which trades with it. Mad cow disease could have been contained much earlier if the British Conservative government led by John Major between November 1990 and May 1997 had informed the European Commission and the member countries of the Union of the real situation in his country. .

The free trade agreement ratified in July 2019 by Macron

All over Europe, we continue to produce meat and bone meal. We must recycle slaughterhouse waste and collect the corpses of dead animals on farms. The prohibition of these meals in the diet of ruminant herbivores is a salutary precaution – even if, in the opinion of scientists, heating these meals to 133 ° C eliminates any risk of prion survival.

On the other hand, and unlike other European countries which serve them to monogastric (non-ruminant) animals, France continues to ban them in the diet of poultry, which consume all the animal proteins that fall under their beak when they live. free, whether they are earthworms or insects. And, at the same time, the parliamentary majority loyal to President Macron ratified Ceta in July 2019, this free trade agreement which allows Canada to export cattle to Europe and France that eat this flour. At the same time, our 600,000 tonnes of animal meal a year are now used as fuel in cement factories.

We have been living for a year with the coronavirus pandemic that wild animals are said to have transmitted to humans. From time to time, we are also informed that culinary preparations from a business carried out by companies wishing to develop industrial insect breeding will soon be able to provide us with the proteins of animal origin that are given to us today by ruminant herbivores. are cattle and sheep. In the meantime, we burn the flours that could enter without any risk in the menu of poultry, which consume a lot of soybeans, which contributes to the deforestation of the Amazon. This is not the best way to achieve carbon neutrality that Europe promises us for 2050.

Last published work: “Things learned in 2020 to act against hunger”, Éditions du Croquant, November 2020.