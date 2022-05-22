The third installment of the franchise “Alien” hit theaters 30 years ago and while the constant change of directors during pre-production meant that the script continually changed its story, it was the young director David Fincher the one who was left in the end in charge of the science fiction film.

These reports of on-set disagreements caused it to be labeled a flop by the public and the press before its release. Even Fincher himself in 2009 described it like this: “ A lot of people hated ‘Alien 3’, but nobody hated it more than me ”.

Despite all the opinions, the film grossed 159 million dollars worldwide and is considered a cult work. Next, we review the variations suffered by the reputation of the film starring Sigourney Weaver.

Alien was first released in 1979. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Initial reactions to “Alien 3″

For much of the past 30 years, “Alien 3″ has been considered a failure when compared to its predecessors: “Alien” (1979) and “Aliens” (1986). It was even director David Fincher himself who solidified the reputation that the film would be a disaster due to the continual story changes and creative disagreements he had with the producers.

However, the film managed to gross $159 million worldwide, just shy of its predecessor’s $183 million. Even the renowned film critic Roger Ebert called it “ the sexiest bad movie i have ever seen ”, recognizing that despite being defective, all the credit could not be taken away from the production.

David Fincher never changed his mind

The director has always remained firm in his idea that it is one of the films he hates the most. In 2003, Fox released an “Assembly cut” that sought to reconstruct the director’s vision by cutting the tape into pieces for the cast and crew to put together a new cut, but the Fincher was not involved and claimed he never saw the remake..