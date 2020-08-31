Front page of the newspaper ‘Clarín’ with the fire in the Olmos prison as the main headline.

30 years ago, the prisons of the province of Buenos Aires already had twice the number of prisoners they could contain, and they lived hungry and without care for HIV, tuberculosis or pneumonia. On April 25, 1990, President Carlos Saúl Menem, together with Governor Antonio Cafiero, visited the iconic Lisandro Olmos prison, located 10 kilometers from La Plata, the provincial capital. Created in 1939 as a model, the establishment had a complaint before the Buenos Aires Supreme Court because it housed 2,976 inmates in a room for 1,000 and 90% of them did not have a conviction.

In a courtyard of the prison, in front of dozens of detainees who chanted “freedom! Freedom!”, Menem said: “Those of us who were persecuted, banned and sometimes tortured, understand you and your families better than anyone. We cannot hide the fact that many prisons are crowded. We have a bankrupt state, but we intend to solve the prison problem ”. He then promised to promote a law to reduce penalties. The prisoners gave him a Bible – he read them an epistle of the Apostle Santiago on the powerful – and they fired him singing a zamba alluding to a caudillo from La Rioja, the province of the former president. The presidential visit was historical and was stamped in a photograph on the desk of the prison chief.

Ten days later, on May 5, 1990, a fire produced in that same prison the worst Argentine penitentiary tragedy since the return of democracy. In a long and narrow ward that housed 44 prisoners – twice its capacity – the fire that started after an alleged altercation immediately reached mattresses, bunk beds, blankets and plastic dishes. The prison melted into a scream of terror, but no one opened the padlock. The next morning, the head of the prison read the names of 33 dead to a crowd of relatives. “They let me die,” said a young widow. “They lived like rats,” blurted out another. Days later two other wounded were killed. From Devoto, a federal prison where a fire killed 60 prisoners of the dictatorship in 1978, they sent a message of “pain, anguish, repudiation and solidarity with the companions of Olmos” and did a day of fasting.

The 35 victims were between 20 and 42 years old, 70% were in prison without a sentence and all had exemplary behavior. That is why they lived in a special pavilion and were volunteer bricklayers in a project created to humanize the dilapidated prison from within, with spare parts, new cells and a school. He Olmos Plan: so that the sun enters the prisons I was halfway through when the horror broke. “In a little less than half an hour and in the most appalling way, 80% of the protagonists of an exemplary effort to improve living conditions disappeared”, he summarized in the book The keys to the jail the politician and documentary filmmaker Luis Brunati, who had promoted the project as Governor Cafiero’s minister, some time before the fire. “It was the worst tragedy in Olmos and the most deplorable in the entire history of the Argentine prison system. And placed in context, it is very difficult to accept it as a simple accident, ”wrote Brunati.

The same problems, 30 years later

In Olmos there were no fire extinguishers or emergency exits, hunger forced us to improvise meals with precarious heaters, electrical installations were obsolete and mattresses flammable. In addition, corruption ran through the prison from beginning to end: payment for family visits or better living conditions were common within these walls, as were the negotiations of the penitentiary dome for the purchase of food and the use of prisoners for sexual favors or private jobs. This arises from the judicial case that investigated the hell of May 5 and dismissed the head of the prison for the dead and wounded.

There was also an economic demand to the State, promoted by relatives of some victims. Among them, those of Darío Badin and Fabián Cantero, two illiterate construction workers aged 29 and 23, respectively, who had been arrested for stealing and were burned to death that night. This case reached the Court of Justice, and achieved a historic sentence (known as Badin fault) that established for the first time that the State must answer for the security of those deprived of liberty.

But everything remained the same. In these decades there were more tragedies in prisons in this province and there are more and more prisoners. He Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service it has places for 24,000 inmates and the population under its charge exceeds 40,000 (this without counting underage detainees). In addition, there are 4,000 prisoners in police stations guarded by the Buenos Aires province Police, which are just as unsafe: 17 prisoners died between 2017 and 2018 in two fires in the Pergamino and Esteban Echeverría police stations.

Complying with social distance and hygiene guidelines today to prevent the spread of covid-19 is a pipe dream in a confinement system that has been outside humanitarian standards for decades. But it was the pandemic itself that forced the postponement of a mission by the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, which was already in Buenos Aires, to tour these harsh prisons after eight years.