In St. Petersburg, a group of vandals painted the building of the State Hermitage. This is reported by “Fontanka”.

As it became known, a company of four appeared on the Palace Embankment near the museum at about six in the morning. With the help of spray cans, they began to paint the walls of the Hermitage, but soon an employee of the museum noticed the hooligans on the surveillance cameras. He called the police, and also tried to stop the vandals on his own.

As a result, two young people were detained on the Zimnyaya Kanavka embankment. One of them turned out to be a 30-year-old resident of Vasilyevsky Island, the other was detained for 22 years. As reported by “Nevskie Novosti”, at the moment the amount of damage caused is being established.

In May, St. Petersburg vandals damaged graffiti depicting actor Sergei Bodrov Jr. The portrait of the actor in the image of Danila Bagrov from the film “Brother”, in which he played the main role, is depicted on the wall of the transformer substation. Hooligans painted red over the graffiti.