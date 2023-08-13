A silent and moved crowd said goodbye to Umberto Gaibotti, the 64-year-old killed by his son over a drug debt

Only silence and a lot of emotion throughout Cavernago, on the day of the last farewell to Umberto Gaibotti. The man, a 64-year-old well known and respected in the city, was killed on Friday 4 August by his son Federico. The latter, on Thursday 10 August, committed suicide in the prison where he had been imprisoned for the crime of his father.

A story that shocked an entire community, that of Cavernagoa small town in the province of Bergamo.

All this occurred around 13:00 last Friday 4 August. According to what has emerged in recent days, it seems that Federico Gaibotti, 30, had broken into his father’s house to try to steal an iPad. Valuable object that he needed to repay a debt deriving from drugs.

The 64-year-old has returned and has it surprisedthus starting a quarrel with him. Lite that apparently was also linked to the fact that the 30-year-old himself wanted to take his own life. So much so that a few minutes earlier he had bought a knife in a nearby shop.

Knife that, however, he used to take his father’s life.

The neighbors raised the alarm, and the police, who promptly arrived on the spot, found Umberto’s body in the garden and Federico, still with blood on his clothes, locked in car outside the house.

The last farewell to Umberto Gaibotti

In the early afternoon of Friday 11 August, i funerals of the 64-year-old. Many present, who have maintained a moving silence for the duration of the function and in the moments of entry and exit of the coffin from the church.

Also present the Mayor, also moved by a tragedy that shocked everyone. The town hall flag was lowered to half-mast for the day of the funeral and, in conjunction with the funeral rite, businesses lowered their shutters.

The extreme gesture in Federico’s prison

The story took on an even more tragic form on Thursday, when Federico Gaibotti took his own life in prison.

According to what emerged, he asked to go to the bathroom and there he hanged himself with the Sweatshirt that he was wearing.

His cellmate had raised the alarm. The prosecutor has opened an investigation about what happened.