Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

The original Berliner Max S. was reported missing in November 2022 – now climbers have found his frozen body on Mulhacén Mountain.

Granada – On April 5, 2023, the frozen body of a young man was recovered in a mountain range in Spain. A group of mountaineers found Max S. from Berlin, who had been missing since the beginning of November 2022, and informed the responsible authorities, reports spanish media citing the Spanish police, Guardia Civil.

German missing: climbers find the frozen body of Max S. in Andalusia

According to the police, the autopsy revealed that it is the original Berliner Max S., who has lived in Bubión in Spain since 2021. His mother reported him missing on November 4, 2022. The body of the 30-year-old was frozen to a block of ice. It was difficult to separate him from the ice.

Max S. was hiking on the Mulhacén mountain when a snowstorm hit him. © Pablo Cortés/ IMAGO / agefotostock

According to the Guardian Civil, S. was too lightly dressed for a mountain hike and was unprepared for the cold. He was apparently surprised by a snowstorm. The investigators assume that he wanted to protect himself from the storm on a ledge and died there. The body was discovered on the Mulhacén mountain in Andalusia. At 3482 meters, the summit is the highest on the Iberian Peninsula. This is located in the Sierra Nevada in the province of Granada.

Mountaineering: Dangers should not be underestimated

Again and again climbers have accidents or are reported missing. Only in January did a serious mountain accident occur in the Wetterstein Mountains. A 28-year-old climber fell 350 meters and died. That’s why experts explain how dangerous mountaineering can be. The number of mountain rescue operations is increasing as more tourists go hiking. Experienced mountaineers and tourists should be aware of the danger, so experts appeal: “A dream is not worth having an accident.” (hk)