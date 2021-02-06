Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Badri Academy for Knowledge and Capacity Building, the educational arm of the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women, made qualitative achievements in the year 2020, led by the growth of electronic educational services, as it organized 30 workshops and 5 discussion sessions, in addition to the launch of the virtual initiative «Badre Knowledge Exchange» and «Be a content partner », And the conclusion of partnerships with 15 local and international educational institutions.

The Academy content, provided by a group of experts through its online platform equipped with the latest technologies and innovations in the field of smart education, benefited from 2,393 trainees from university students, entrepreneurs, job seekers and those wishing to develop their skills at the professional and personal levels from all over the world.

Dr. Mona Al Ali, Director of the Badri Academy for Knowledge and Capacity Building, confirmed that the Academy is looking forward to strengthening its position as one of the best content creation platforms in the region in various disciplines by building effective partnerships with the most prominent local and international educational institutions, especially in light of the world’s transformation towards adopting new methods. In learning as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.