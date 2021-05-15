Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Achieve a Wish” Foundation was able to draw a smile on the faces of more than 30 children of different nationalities who are seriously ill, as part of the “30 Wishes in 30 Days” initiative that continued throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the “Achieve a Wish” Foundation, appreciated the endeavors of those with merciful hearts and white hands who responded to the foundation’s campaign “30 wishes in 30 days” and rushed to provide assistance and assistance To fulfill the wishes of sick children. Sheikha Sheikha Bint Saif Al Nahyan thanked the Al Jazira Club Abu Dhabi and the Jumeirah Saadiyat Resort for their contribution to achieving the wishes of 4 children, stressing that the land of the Emirates, the land of Zayed Giving was and will always be an inexhaustible fountain of good.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Achieve a Wish” Foundation, said: We are pleased to be able, during the month of goodness and blessing, to draw a smile on the faces of a group of children who suffer from heart disease, first-degree diabetes, leukemia, kidney failure and brain tumors, and make them happy with their families. , And divert their thinking from their suffering with illness. He added: We have been able, thanks to the good people and their blessed humanitarian efforts, to fulfill the children’s wishes in obtaining the latest electronic devices such as gaming devices, laptops, and smart phones, in addition to bedrooms, shopping trips and other wishes that contributed to spreading joy and happiness among our sick children. .