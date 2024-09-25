White House: About 30 out of 193 UN countries support G7 declaration on Ukraine

The G7 declaration “on support for the restoration of Ukraine” was supported by 30 of the 193 UN member states, according to a White House statement.

“President [США Джо] Biden will announce that more than 30 countries and the European Union have joined this historic declaration. Together with our international partners, we remain committed to providing military, budgetary, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is noted that the signatories of the declaration undertake to support the desire of Western countries to keep Russian assets frozen until Russia “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine.” In addition, they agree to continue working on providing Kyiv with a $50 billion loan by the end of this year.

Ukraine complains about difficulties in receiving aid

Ukraine is experiencing difficulties in receiving aid from Kyiv’s allies in the West, admitted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the republic’s presidential office. According to him, this requires “difficult negotiations and explanations.”

This [помощь] you have to fight to get it out Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Negotiations, he says, are like working with people who are used to not making decisions.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine depends on military assistance from its allies by more than 80 percent. He added that the volume of military cooperation requires a large number of specialists in this area.

However, it has emerged that Ukraine’s Western allies have almost exhausted their weapons stockpiles due to long-term deliveries to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). According to UK Undersecretary of State for Defence Luke Pollard, most “Western countries have provided most of the resources they have”.

Ukraine has refused to negotiate with Russia

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out against holding talks with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. During his speech, he criticized those who “want to talk” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue. In his opinion, Russia “can only be forced to peace.”

Against the backdrop of such rhetoric, Zelensky had to cancel a meeting with the heads of Latin American countries. The heads of unnamed states were to discuss “the possibilities of Latin American countries’ participation in the restoration of Ukraine” and provide “symbolic support to Kyiv.” But, according to the Folha de S.Paulo publication, the event was canceled due to the small number of applications accepted.

The Ukrainian leader also said that all thermal power plants (TPPs) in the country have been destroyed. In addition, a “huge portion” of hydropower capacity has ceased to function. At the same time, Biden said that Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has grown sixfold in a year. According to him, Ukraine’s GDP is stable and “is actually growing.”