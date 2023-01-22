The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ordered two young men to pay the last amount of 30,000 dirhams in compensation for assaulting him and causing multiple injuries to his body.

The young man had filed a lawsuit against his two opponents, in which he demanded that they oblige them to pay him an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral and moral damages that he suffered as a result of their infringement on the integrity of his body, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that the two defendants assaulted him by beating, so they spoke to him. The injury mentioned in the medical report, which incapacitated him from carrying out his work for a period not exceeding 20 days. They were both criminally convicted of the incident, and each of them was fined 2,000 dirhams.

The plaintiff provided support for his claim, a copy of the criminal judgment, and a copy of a medical report, in which he proved that he had multiple abrasions on the right arm, the loin on the right side, and the right knee, with bruises on the right thumb, and scratches on the right index finger, and that his medical condition was stable. A court of first instance obligated the two defendants to pay the plaintiff jointly and jointly the amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and obliged them to pay the appropriate expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests.

The judiciary did not gain acceptance from the appellants, so we appealed against it, and reproached the appealed ruling for violating the law, corruption in reasoning, and violating what is established in the papers, as it ruled compensation that is not commensurate with the damage alleged to have occurred, because the guarantee is estimated according to the harm suffered by the injured party and what he lost in terms of gain, and that The injuries sustained by the appellee are superficial and light and are not worthy of compensation for the amount awarded.

They demanded that the appeal be accepted in form, and in the matter the appealed judgment be annulled, the court dismissed the case again, obligated the appellant to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees for the two levels of litigation, and precautionary to amend the appealed judgment by estimating compensation, according to the amount of damage suffered by the appellant based on the amount of superficial injuries fixed in the medical report.

For its part, the Court of Appeal indicated in the reasons for its ruling that what is established from the criminal ruling is that it separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the crime, its description, and its attribution to the appellants, so the court adheres to its argument, and considers that an argument on the availability of the element of error on the part of the appellants, and therefore it is forbidden to re-discuss The corner of error, noting that the appellants committed the criminal act for which they were convicted against the appellant, and this caused harm to the victim, and the resulting pain and psychological suffering as a result of affecting his body, as well as the dignity and personal consideration of a person, and what This leaves him with psychological pain, as a result of the assault and the sanctity of the personality, and the resulting terror, fear, pain and anxiety as a result of the act of assault, and thus the causal relationship exists between the act for which the appellants were convicted and the harm to the victim (the appellee), and the pillars and elements of responsibility are integrated with it The civil rights of the appellants, and the compensation is justified, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter to reject it, support the appealed judgment, and charge the appellants with fees and expenses.