The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases obligated a woman to pay 30,000 dirhams to the guardian of a child in compensation for material and moral damages sustained by his son as a result of his injury while playing, and obliging her to pay fees and expenses.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit requesting that the defendant pay him 150,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that befell him, explaining that while his son was playing with the defendant, and because of her negligence, lack of precaution, and lack of supervision by her employees of the children’s play area, he was injured in his right hand, According to the medical report, it was found that he had a deformity in the right forearm, as a result of a fracture in the two bones of the forearm. The Criminal Court convicted the defendant of the charge assigned to her and punished her with a fine of 50,000 dirhams. According to the lawsuit, this ruling was not accepted by the defendant, so she appealed against it, and the Court of Appeal decided to accept the appeal in form and subject matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed ruling, and the ruling was amended to a fine of 5000 dirhams in the appeal objection, and the ruling became final and final.

The lawsuit indicated that the plaintiff and his son suffered material damages as a result of the incident, represented in the physical injuries that the son was subjected to, and that he also suffered moral damages represented in his psychological suffering and the grief, sorrow and pain that befell his son in his affection and feelings as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The court stated that since the error by which the defendant was convicted was the same as the one on which the plaintiff relied in filing his similar claim, the penal judgment, by convicting the defendant for proving the error on her part, would have separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the two lawsuits. Criminal and civil, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and then in this common matter the thing ruled before this court has authority, which is now restricted to proving the error and attributing it to the defendant in a way that prevents her from violating it or re-examining it, and then the pillars of responsibility are tort has been served by the defendant.

And she stated that since the plaintiff had inflicted these injuries on his son, they constitute a violation of the plaintiff’s right to his body integrity and are considered material damages for which he deserves material compensation.