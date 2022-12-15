The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman should pay 30,000 dirhams to the guardian of a child (the plaintiff) as compensatory compensation for material and moral damages to his son as a result of his injury to his right forearm while playing, and oblige her to pay fees and expenses.

The lawsuit is summarized in that the plaintiff, and after taking the path of conciliation and conciliation, filed this lawsuit according to a newspaper deposited with the preparation office and declared legally to the defendant. With fees and expenses, on the basis of what was said that while his son was playing with the defendant, and because of her negligence, lack of precaution, and lack of supervision by her employees of the children’s play area, he was injured in his right hand, and after examining him and according to the medical report, he suffered (pain and deformity in the right forearm X-rays were taken and it was found that there was a fracture on the two bones of the forearm). Criminal Case No. 716-2022 AD was released from the Abu Dhabi Family and Child Prosecution, in which the accused (the defendant) was convicted in the presence of the charge ascribed to her and punished with a fine of 50,000 dirhams and obligating her to pay penal fees.

According to the lawsuit, this ruling was not accepted by the defendant, so she appealed against it, and the Court of Appeal decided to accept the appeal in form and subject matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed ruling and obliging the appellant to pay fees. Abu Dhabi, and the verdict became final and final.

The lawsuit indicated that the plaintiff and his son suffered material damages as a result of the incident, represented in the physical injuries that the son was subjected to, and that he also suffered moral damages represented in his psychological suffering and the grief, sorrow and pain that befell his son in his affection and feelings as a result of the injuries he sustained, which prompted him to establish a residence permit. This case, and upon preparation, the plaintiff attended and asked to correct the form of the case and add his capacity as the natural guardian of his son. He paid the fee and was attended by the attorney for the defendant’s lawyer, who presented a response memorandum requesting at the end of the case to be dismissed.

The court stated that since the error by which the defendant was convicted was the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing his similar claim, the aforementioned penal judgment, in that it ruled the conviction of the defendant for proving the error on her part, would have separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis. Between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and then in this common matter, the thing that is adjudicated is precluded before this court, which is now restricted to proving the error and attributing it to the defendant in a way that prevents it from contradicting it or re-examining it, and then the pillars of responsibility are tort has been served by the defendant.

And it stated that since it was proven from the report of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the translator a legal translation that the injuries sustained by the plaintiff’s son were represented in (pain and deformity in the right forearm, x-rays were taken and it was found that there was a fracture on the two bones of the forearm), and since the plaintiff had caught his son These injuries constitute a violation of the plaintiff’s right to his body safety and are considered material damages for which he is entitled to material compensation. Also, these injuries resulted in moral damage to his son, represented in the pain he suffered after the incident because of those injuries, and his feeling of sadness, grief, heartbreak and fear due to his young age. The plaintiff is entitled to compensation for these material and moral damages, which the court estimates as a total compensation of 30 thousand dirhams, which the defendant is obliged to pay to the plaintiff, which the court will decide in the manner that will be stated in the operative matter, and oblige it to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.