The Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department warned citizens and farm owners against cutting and trimming Ghaf trees that are spread in residential and wild areas, stressing that pruning trees in an unscientific way harms the environment, and that laws criminalize assaulting Ghaf trees, and that it will apply deterrent penalties against those who cut Ghaf trees with a fine that up to 30 thousand dirhams.

And «Emirates Today» monitored the exposure of a large number of Ghaf trees in the desert and wild areas of the emirate to cutting and pruning by the workers of some farmers, in order to use them as food for their livestock, or to sell them as firewood in the winter season, which distorted the view of the trees and reduced their natural size. In addition to the use of Ghaf trees by some pioneers to light fires and barbecue.

And the Umm Al Quwain Municipality stated that citizens and residents should not harm the Ghaf trees, which are considered a component of the desert environment, and play an important role in the environmental balance, and pointed to the spread of the phenomenon of cutting and pruning Ghaf trees, finally, in a random manner in the areas of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

She explained that the pruning process that does not affect the body of the tree is not critical because it is useful and contributes to the germination of more than one branch, and that the municipality often carries out the process of pruning trees through technicians who have experience in dealing with the part that should be cut without harming the tree, which is an important part. in the desert ecosystem.