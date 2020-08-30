More than 30 thousand cars drove along the Tavrida highway in Crimea in the first day after the opening of traffic on the new highway. About it reported on the website of the Ministry of Transport of Russia.

According to the ministry, half of the stream passed by bypassing Simferopol towards Sevastopol or in the opposite direction. Representatives of the ministry note that before the start of the labor movement, all this transit flow moved through the capital of Crimea and overloaded the city road and street network, however, the opening of a new road can significantly reduce travel time for those traveling to Sevastopol and the Bakhchisarai region.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented with a piece of asphalt from the Tavrida mega-highway. The builders also told the head of state that they used new quality asphalt on the highway, which avoids rutting.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin became one of the first to drive along the Tavrida highway. He was driving an Aurus, also known as the Cortege, and drove down a new mega-highway. In the car, he said that it was necessary to fasten the seat belts so as not to pay the fine.

The Tavrida highway is a key one on the peninsula. Seven sections, 250 kilometers long, have already been built. Their cost is about 150 billion rubles. The construction of the first stage of the next section is estimated at 9 billion rubles. The work is going to be completed by the end of 2021. The final implementation of the state project will be completed in 2023.