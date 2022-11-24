On the 30th of this month, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center approved a new date for the launch of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, “Explorer Rashid”, to the surface of the moon, at 12:39 pm UAE time (03:39 am EST).

The center stated that the launch vehicle, which was placed on board the lander, will begin to launch towards Complex No. 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Base, Florida, United States, in cooperation with the partners “SpaceX” and “iSpace”.

The center pointed out that the spacecraft on board the lander will take a low-energy path to the moon instead of a direct approach, which means that the landing will take about five months after launch, that is, it will take place in April 2023.

The explorer Rashid is distinguished by a number of advantages and technical specifications of high quality and efficiency, as it was provided with 6 devices, including a high-resolution camera device to capture images, a microscopic camera, a thermal imaging camera, a Langmuir sensor to measure the temperature of electronics, its density, and the plasma ionization voltage, in addition to a moment of inertia measurement unit to track Explorer movement and 3D camera.

The explorer will work by relying on solar energy panels, and the thermal imaging camera equipped with the explorer will provide an image that helps to know the characteristics of the lunar surface soil, the sizes of its grains, and other new information.

Explorer Rashid will move to new sites that have not been studied before, to study the plasma on the surface of the moon, where he will collect data and take rare pictures, up to about 10 gigabytes, and then send them to the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.

The scientific tests conducted by the explorer Rashid during his mission on the surface of the moon will contribute to qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies and robotics. and other related sectors.

The moon is the fifth largest moon in our solar system, and it is 385,000 km away from Earth. It has a thin layer of the atmosphere called the “exosphere”, and the most prominent components of its surface are silicon, aluminum, iron, oxygen, calcium, titanium, and magnesium.