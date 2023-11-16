The Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence Accelerators Program concluded its final phase with the participation of 30 companies from 13 countries, which worked during their presence in the “2071 Area” for eight weeks to develop more than 300 proposed projects to find future and innovative solutions that employ artificial intelligence technologies for more than 100 different challenges, which were presented by them. 33 government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai are part of the program.

The Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence announced that in the next phase, work will be done on developing and implementing 72 joint projects in the field of artificial intelligence applications, in cooperation between government agencies and companies participating in the program, in two main sectors: the future of the government services sector, and the future of the media and communication services sector, which embodies… The success of this initiative by providing an innovative model to attract technology companies to work with government agencies to harness artificial intelligence tools to bring about a positive change in the future of government work in the Emirate of Dubai.

Last June, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, launched the “Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence”, with the aim of supporting government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai in employing future technology in a practical and effective manner in preparation. For the upcoming radical transformations in various vital sectors.

During his tour in Area 2071 last month, His Highness also met with entrepreneurs and innovators participating in the final stage of the Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence’s accelerator program.

The Director of the Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence, Saeed Al Falasi, confirmed that the projects that were selected within the final phase of the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence Accelerators program will constitute a qualitative addition to the efforts of all government agencies in Dubai in employing artificial intelligence tools in their future projects and initiatives, in order to achieve the vision of… Leadership in the need to keep pace with global technological trends and adopt the latest practices in government work.

He said: “Through this program, Dubai has presented a new global model of partnership between the government and private sectors and those with innovative ideas to anticipate the future uses of artificial intelligence, and employ its tools to enhance the quality of life and develop its future opportunities.”

Al Falasi pointed out that this program contributed to Dubai having one of the largest platforms for developing generative artificial intelligence projects in the government sector in the region, noting that the first output of the accelerators program was represented by “Digital Dubai” announcing the launch of the “Dubai” platform. AI” in partnership with the Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence, which allows customers to obtain services and information about the city of Dubai and its various sectors with an easy experience.

He added: “The Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Dubai Media Council, and the Dubai Digital Authority, will continue to work during the next phase on empowering government agency employees with artificial intelligence tools and skills to develop qualitative, practical and applicable solutions to… broad scope, and support entrepreneurs in this field by providing partnership and financing opportunities.”

The Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence’s accelerator program received applications for participation from 615 companies from 55 countries around the world. These contributions were evaluated by a specialized committee, which includes experts in artificial intelligence applications, and 30 companies were invited from Switzerland, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom. China, Canada, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Singapore, South Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to Dubai to participate in the final stage.

This stage witnessed the participation of more than 200 employees from government agencies participating in the program, and 100 entrepreneurs from these qualified companies, in a group of workshops and meetings to develop projects within two pivotal sectors: the future of the government services sector, and the future of the media and communication services sector.

The Future of Government Services Accelerator projects focused on artificial intelligence applications that support government agencies to establish Dubai as the best city in the world in designing the future of government work and providing pioneering future government services.

As for the Future of Media and Communication Services Accelerator projects, they aim to develop the capabilities of media content creation by taking advantage of artificial intelligence applications, in a way that improves the user experience, reduces costs, and improves the quality of the media product intended for the audience.

The “Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence Accelerators Programme” organized a series of meetings for entrepreneurs participating in the program with many investment entities to discuss opportunities to enhance the growth of their businesses and expand expansion into new sectors and markets at the local, regional and global levels, in addition to the opportunity to work with government agencies and communicate with… Experts and specialists in various future sectors from the UAE and the world.

