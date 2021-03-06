If children find something funny – especially those of school age – it is jokes. And even more so if they contain surreal reasoning, exaggerations, inconsistencies and embarrassing situations.

Here, 30 short jokes for kids where the protagonists are animals, fruits and the inevitable Pepito, a little “ageless” who does not stop doing mischief and has an answer for everything. To tell them and laugh along with them!

Children’s laughter

Children laugh (and smile) a lot. About 300 times a day on average – some up to 400 – according to different scientific investigations in recent years. Three times more than a happy adult – who does not exceed 100 times a day – and ten more than the average of the elderly who, hopefully, find 25 situations that make them laugh every day.

From 0 to 3 years old, it can be funny to tell them that a horse goes looooooot!

In his book “Children who laugh! How to develop your child’s sense of humor”, the American Louis Franzini, a professor at the University of San Diego and a student of humor, includes some examples of how the universe of laughter works in the little ones.

Thus, we know that, from 0 to 3 years old, in addition to tickling, it can be comical for them to be told that a horse goes looooooot! And they enjoy the role of “clowns” just to see their parents laugh.

Between 5 and 7 they laugh at jokes or riddles that do not require excessive or structured logical thinking. And from 8 to 10, for example, they begin to understand double meaning and ulterior motives.

In addition to gaining popularity eschatological references and sexual themes, a taboo that they love to break.

Short animal jokes

1) He was such a lazy horse, so lazy, but so lazy, that when the saddle was put on him, he would sit on it.

two) What does a fish do in the sea? Nothing, nothing, nothing…

3) What is the animal that has the most teeth? Perez mouse.

4) An English fox goes through the desert and bumps into a camel. The fox tells him:

-I’m sorry.

And the camel replied:

-I’m camelli.

5) There are two lice on the head of a bald man, and one says to the other:

-Alfredo, let’s get out of here, this land is already paved.

6) A sheep asks its mother:

“Mom, Mom! Can I go to a party?”

And the mother replies:

-Beeee, beeee.

7) Two hunting dogs are running after a taxi. When the taxi stops and they catch up, one says to the other:

-See, I told you it said “free” and not “hare”!

8) What is the animal that is two in one? The cat, because it is a cat and a spider.

9) What is the last animal in the world? The dolphin.

10) What does a worm say to another worm?

-I’m going for a walk around the block.

eleven) What did a flea say to another flea?

– Are we walking or are we waiting for the dog?

12) “Mom, I just got bitten by a snake!”

-Cobra?

-No! Free.

Children laugh, on average, 300 times a day. Three times more than an adult.

Short fruit jokes

1) There were a tomato and a pear at the bus stop. The tomato asks the pear:

-How long have you been waiting?

And the pear responds:

-Since I was born.

two) What is the fruit that laughs the most? The orange, ha ha ha

3) What is the most explosive fruit? The grenade.

4) First act: pass banana.

Second act: pass apple.

Act three: pass pear.

How is the play called?

It does not happen orange.

5) What does a police lemon say to a suspicious lemon?

-Acid you?

6) What did a cherry say in front of a mirror?

-Will it be me?

7) What is the worst thing you can find in an apple when you are eating it? Half worm.

8) What is the tomato’s favorite dance? The sauce.

Between 5 and 7 they laugh at jokes that do not require structured thinking.

Pepito’s short jokes



1) -Hey, Pepito, you have on a brown shoe and a black one!

-And that’s nothing, in my house I have another pair just like it!

two) Pepito tells his mother:

-Mom, my writing moved the teacher!

-How do you know, Pepito?

-Because he said it was sad!

3) The teacher asked Pepito:

-Pepito, what is wood used for?

-Hmm … to make trees?

4) Pepito says to his mother:

-Mom, I can’t use this shampoo, what do I do?

-Why can’t you use it?

-Because it says it is for dry hair and I already wet it …

5) Pepito tells his mother:

-I don’t want to play the puzzle with Juanito anymore.

-Why, Pepito?

-Because the first hammer blow is already crying.

6) Pepito hands over the homework and the teacher says:

-Pepito, the presentation is missing!

-Oh, excuse me teacher … Ladies and Gentlemen, with you … THE TASK!

7) The teacher says to Pepito:

-Pepito, you were late for school this week. Do you know what that means?

-Yes, miss. That today is Friday!

8) Why did Pepito put his stuffed animal in the freezer? Because I wanted a polar bear.

9) The teacher says to Pepito:

-I told you to write this poem ten times so that you learn to write and you only did it seven …

And Pepito responds:

-Miss, I don’t know how to count either …

10) The teacher says very angry:

-Pepito, you copied Juanito’s exam, right?

-How did you know, miss?

-Because the first four answers are exactly the same, and in the last Juanito answered: “I don’t know” and you answered: “Me neither.”