The agency quoted local sources as saying that the bombing targeted several areas in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 7 citizens and wounding a number of others, while at least 14 citizens were killed in a bombing that targeted the town of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The sources explained that two people were killed in a bombing that targeted a three-story house in the Al-Salam neighborhood in Rafah, in addition to 7 people missing in this bombing.

Five citizens, including 3 children, were also killed, and others were injured, in a bombing that targeted a two-story house in the Zoroub roundabout area, west of Rafah. A citizen was also injured in a bombing that targeted a two-story house in the Al-Siyamat area, west of Rafah.