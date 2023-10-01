Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.- Approximately 30 people were trapped under the rubble after the roof of the La Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas collapsed.

The Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat reported that around 100 people were at this Sunday’s massat the Holy Cross Churchlocated on Chihuahua and Nuevo León streets in the Unidad Nacional neighborhood.

“Personnel from the State Guard stationed in Ciudad Madero are participating in coordination with other corporations in the relief and rescue work for parishioners after the roof collapse of the La Santa Cruz Church. It is estimated that at the time of the accident there were around 100 people in the premises, with approximately 30 still under the roof.“, indicated the SSP.

The SSP of Tamaulipas explained that 7 National Guard and State Guard units, 2 Civil Protection and 7 Red Cross units They went to the scene to rescue the people who were under the rubble. See also Navy: there are several DEAD in clashes in Tamaulipas

According to local media, the collapse of the church roof It happened when a baptism ceremony was taking place, leaving 30 people trapped under the rubble.

So far the authorities have not reported whether people lost their lives in the collapse of the roof or if there are any injuries.