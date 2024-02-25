Wanting to improve and beautify each home, Soriana stands out by offering a unique opportunity to renovate both interiors and exteriors. With 30% discounts and attractive financing options, this chain of stores presents quality furniture, style and with savings.

Although many customers usually compare companies, as well as go to outlet stores with the guarantee of finding discounts, this time, Soriana, on its website, placed a 30% discount and up to 18 Months Without Interest on wooden furniture, including dressing table, expandable table, chest of drawers and more.

Kingsbury Wooden Garden Room

⦿ Price: $14,700

⦿ Transform your garden into a perfect setting for family gatherings and barbecues with the elegant Kingsbury Garden Room.

⦿ This set, which includes two comfortable single armchairs, a spacious two-seater sofa and a functional table

⦿ It is made with the beauty and durability of 100% FSC certified Eucalyptus wood.

⦿ Ensures a cozy and sustainable environment for your outdoor moments.

⦿ Brand: Unbranded

⦿ Model: Kingsbury Garden Room

⦿ Color: White

⦿ Material: Wood

Volage Alterego White MDF Wood Dressing Table

⦿ Price: $5,243

⦿ Measuring 61 cm long, 142 cm high and 114 cm wide, this dressing table made of white MDF wood becomes an indispensable ally for your beauty routine.

⦿ Clean with a cloth moistened with water, do not use solvents or abrasives.

Alterego Dine Wood Expandable Table

⦿ Price: $5,530

⦿ The center of your meetings gains elegance and quality with the Alterego Dine Expandable Table.

⦿ Designed to create special moments in your home, it is delivered disassembled and requires assembly.

⦿ It has a design that facilitates storage and instructions for simple assembly.

Set of 2 Premium Wooden Kingsbury Garden Chairs

⦿ Price: $3,143

⦿ With key features including easy folding for storage and construction with FSC certified eucalyptus wood.

⦿ The Kingsbury Garden Chairs Set of 2 adds comfort and style to your outdoor space.

⦿ Measurements: 49 width, 58 length, 92 height (cm)

Alterego Wellington Wood Chest of Drawers

⦿ Price: $5,950

⦿ The Alterego Wellington chest of drawers offers an elegantly organized space for working or studying.

⦿ With a glossy finish and made of industrialized wood.

⦿ Model: 3449

⦿ Color: Beige