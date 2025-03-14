30% of families He believes that 2025 will be worse than last year for his domestic economy, as reflected in the family solvency study published by the Organization of consumers and users (OCU).

This analysis analyzes the economic situation of households and it has been intended to analyze its ability to face 37 basic domestic spending games grouped into 6 areas: housing, food, health, education, mobility, and culture, leisure and free time.

The general result of the objective assessment of all items and its impact on the quality of life of households is the family solvency index, which has risen from 46 points in 2023 to 47.4 points in 2024.

Despite this improvement, The OCU has pointed out that the data remains inferior than 2019when it reached 48.7 points, and still far from the 52.5 points of 2020, just before the economic crisis suffered after the pandemic.

This way, Only 18% of the families consulted by the OCU think that its domestic economy will improve This year, compared to 30% who believes that 2025 will be worse than 2024.

Also, the study of the OCU reflects important differences according to the Autonomous Community of residence of the respondents. Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Balearic Islands, Madrid, Extremadura and the Canary Islands are, in this order, the regions with a worse family solvency index, less than 47 points.

On the other hand, La Rioja and Navarra exceed 50 points, While this last autonomy has experienced a slight decrease with respect to last year, the same as Aragon and Extremadura.

Narrowing of the middle class

The differences between homes also seem to expand, since, although it has risen Up to 33% the percentage of families with a high level of financial comfort (Those who have no difficulty facing everyday expenses), have also increased the group of families with low financial comfort, up to 16%.

This fact would confirm, according to the OCU in its study, a “narrowing” of the number of homes that could be considered as middle class, which now Add 51%, when in 2018 it represented 63%. Moreover, although the difficulties in saving have decreased slightly, they are still common for 69% of households.

By games, those corresponding to the areas of housing and food are still the most difficult to facealthough difficulties in the vast majority of domestic expenses are observed.

Car and dentist, the most important expenses

Among the most important expenses for families The car associates stand out (48% of households find it difficult or very difficult to pay them), from the dentist (46% of households), gas, light and water supplies (36% of households), the purchase of glasses and headphones (34% of households), the mortgage (27% of households) or mental health expenses (23%).

Finally, the OCU also attracts another apparently trivial game, but equally important for the interviewees, such as vacation: They find it difficult or very difficult to face 52% of households.