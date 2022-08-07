Government launches vaccination campaign this Sunday; to prevent the disease from returning, 95% of children need to be immunized

The Ministry of Health will launch this sunday (7.aug.2022) the national vaccination campaign against polio. The goal is to vaccinate at least 95% of children aged 1 to 4 years.

The campaign launch event will take place on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in front of the Fiesp building (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), starting at 9 am. Vaccines will be available to the target audience.

From Monday (Aug. 8) to September 9, about 40,000 vaccination posts across the country will be open to administer vaccines against polio and another 18 vaccines that make up the national vaccination schedule for children and adolescents.

According to the ministry, the vaccines available will be: hepatitis A and B, penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent pneumococcal, VIP (inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine), HRV (human rotavirus vaccine), meningococcal C (conjugated), OPV (oral polio vaccine), yellow fever, triple viral (measles, rubella and mumps), tetraviral (measles, rubella, mumps and chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (human papillomavirus).

The vaccination campaign coincides with the ongoing immunization against covid-19. Also according to the ministry, the anti-covid vaccines can be administered on the same day or at any interval from the others on the national calendar.

POLYOMELITIS NUMBERS

Poliomyelitis is an acute contagious disease caused by a virus. It can cause irreversible and fatal paralysis. Vaccination is the main form of prevention.

Brazil has not recorded cases of poliomyelitis since 1989. In 1994, it received a certification from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) that attests to the eradication of the disease.

Globally, immunization campaigns have reduced virus infections from hundreds of thousands to just a few dozen per year. Recently, however, polio has reappeared in some countries, sparking an alarm.

The new campaign seeks to reach at least 95% of children aged 1 to 4 years, which total more than 14.3 million people. The vaccine is oral.

Children under 1 year of age should be vaccinated according to the primary schedule (at 2, 4 and 6 months). For the youngest, the immunizer is administered via intramuscular injection.

The last time Brazil reached the immunization target was in 2015, with coverage of 98.29% of children born that year. From then on, the percentage of vaccinated began to fall. It was at 84.19% in 2019.

In 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, only 76.15% of babies were immunized against polio. In 2021, the percentage was below 70% for the 1st time, with 69.9%.

According to data from the PNI (National Immunization Program), the situation may be worse in a regional reading. While in the South the rate is 79%, in the North it is 61%. The state in the worst situation is Amapá, with only 44% of babies immunized.

With information from Brazil Agency.