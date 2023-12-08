The President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Sidi Ould Tah, said that the bank has allocated approximately 30% of its funds during the last 10 years to finance climate projects in Africa. He added in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the bank, during its participation in the Climate Finance Summit held within the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), prepared a working paper on climate finance in Africa during the coming years until 2030. The paper was approved and work is underway with Partners to engage in projects serving climate finance and energy transition in Africa with a focus on clean energy.

He stressed that “COP28” constitutes a decisive stage in the process of global climate action, as it showed historic results from the UAE, which will have a great repercussion on the global level and the future of international climate action, and will effectively affect the future of energy and climate financing.

Ould Tah pointed out that during the conference, the Arab Coordination Group allocated $10 billion until 2030 to support the just transition to clean energy in developing countries. It confirms the group’s permanent commitment to financing a just energy transition in the world in line with the objectives of the conference.

He stated that the bank, as a member of the group, plays an important role in financing development projects in developing countries.

He said that the Arab Coordination Group works in a joint way to exchange investment opportunities and development projects in African countries and the world, and agrees to distribute funding among various institutions according to the specialization of each institution and its investment programs.