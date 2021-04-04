Instability has once again rampaged in the streets of Northern Ireland. The week-long protests in Ulster turned especially vicious on Saturday night, when dozens of protesters threw more than thirty Molotov cocktails at police during a skirmish outside Belfast. The disturbances were concentrated in the town of Newtownabbey, although the day before the cities of Belfast and Londonderry were the scene of a pitched battle in which 27 officers were wounded.

The resurgence of tensions is due to a confluence of factors, mainly the discomfort that reigns in Northern Ireland over the post-Brexit economic future compared to the rest of the United Kingdom. Loyalists and trade unionists are enraged by the barriers created in the country by the trade pacts launched after the British exit from the EU, which endanger the Good Friday agreements that ended decades of conflict between the IRA and London.

The outrage over economic uncertainty has also been heightened by a one-off event that has exacerbated spirits of the unionist population. It’s about the The authorities’ refusal to charge 24 politicians of the historic nationalist Sinn Féin party for attending a massive funeral, last year, of the former member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) Bobby Strong, in full restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the major unionist parties have demanded the resignation of Police Chief Simon Byrne, claiming that he has lost the trust of his community. Meanwhile, the protests have intensified this weekend, especially on Saturday, when a group of between 20 and 30 exalted staged a strong confrontation with the security forces, which lasted from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., during which thirty Molotov cocktails were thrown at the police station.

One detainee and 30 officers injured



The Northern Area Commander of the Northern Irish Police, Davy Beck, explained this Sunday that as a result of these launches three police vehicles were set on fire. An action that he described as a “Orchestrated attack” and that resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old man, according to statements collected by the ‘Irish Times’.

On Friday, meanwhile, the riots left nearly thirty officers wounded in Belfast and Londonderry. “A small local protest quickly turned into an attack on law enforcement,” explained Belfast District Commander, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, noting that at some points there were as many as 300 people of all ages on the streets.

In light of what happened, Northern Ireland’s Chief Minister Arlene Foster has urged young people “not to fall into disorder”. “Causing injuries to police officers will not improve things,” he warned them, despite acknowledging their “frustration.”