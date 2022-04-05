A balmy summer night is about to turn into a real nightmare in this horror game.

If after the announcement of The Quarry a few days ago you were left wanting to take an in-depth look at the new horror video game from the creators of Until Dawn, you’re in luck. 2K Games and Super Massive Games They have shared exclusively with IGN up to 30 minutes of the adventure that, for the peace of mind of those who do not want to gut anything relevant from the story, belong to the prologue.

In the video we see Laura (Siobhan Williams) and her boyfriend Max (Skyler Gisondo) spending a quiet night in the woods when, to no one’s surprise, everything goes awry, giving way to a scene of exploration and a lot of tension with the occasional decision. . 30 minutes go a long way and allow you to introduce other characters in the adventure.

The footage shared by Supermassive Games does not show off the entire cast of actors from Anglo-Saxon television series and movies that the video game will feature. In addition to those mentioned above, David Arquette awaits us at The Quarry, Ariel WinterBrenda Song, Evan Evagora, Halston Sage, justice smithMiles Robbins, Zach Tinker, ted raimiLance Henriksen, Ethan Suplee, Lin Shaye, and Grace Zabriskie.

The Quarry sees players experience the end of summer in the remote woods of upstate New York, where the young monitors of Hackett’s Quarry have camp to themselves for one last night, or so they thought. Thus, Supermassive Games guarantees players to live an exciting cinematic storytaking control of up to nine different characters.

