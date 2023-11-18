The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it has reduced the time required for the service of issuing a return document for an Emirati citizen abroad, to a maximum of 30 minutes, while it previously required three to five days. The document is issued in the event of loss, damage, or expiration of the regular passport.

She pointed out that the return document for the Emirati citizen is a simplified, effective and fast service, centered on the person, noting that currently receiving the return document has become via e-mail, while in the past it required a visit to the state mission to receive the emergency passport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it provides a package of distinguished digital services to Emirati citizens around the clock, and they can be applied for through the official website. http://mofa.gov.ae Or via the Ministry’s electronic application UAE MOFA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, through its website, the steps for issuing an electronic return document to UAE citizens in the event that they are exposed to emergency situations (loss, damage, or expiration of the regular passport) during travel, in order to facilitate their return to the country.

She explained that the service procedures are implemented in three steps, starting with logging in via the digital ID, then submitting the application, attaching the required documents, and receiving the return document via email.

The service is considered free, and includes the documents required to issue a return document due to the loss of the regular passport, a copy of the lost passport, a copy of the report of the loss of the passport, a personal photo, and to issue a return document due to the expiration of the regular passport, the applicant for the service needs to submit a copy of the expired passport and a copy. In order to issue a return document due to the damage of a regular passport, a written letter stating the reasons for the damage to the passport, or a copy of the passport next to a personal photo.

Regarding the procedures, conditions and requirements for obtaining a return document for the children of citizens born abroad, the Ministry stated that a return document request is submitted for the children of citizens born abroad via the digital ID on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website or the UAE MOFA smart application, along with completing the documents designated for the application, which is a copy of a certificate. The child’s birth (certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country of residence and the country’s mission abroad), a copy of the father’s passport, a copy of the mother’s passport, a copy of the complete family book, and a copy of the marriage contract (certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country of headquarters and the country’s mission abroad).

It is worth noting that the electronic return document for the Emirati traveler came to simplify the emergency passport issuance service to reduce the transaction time, as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ keenness to provide simplified proactive digital services, in line with the aspirations of customers to obtain the service from anywhere through its electronic platforms with ease and ease, and in accordance with the highest standards. the quality.

The service enables the Emirati traveler to issue a return document at any time or place, and wherever he is, to receive it via email without any fees, and without the need to visit the embassy or consulate to receive it. All he has to do is apply for the service through the Emirati Traveler page on the Ministry’s official website www.mofaic.gov.ae Or smart app UAE MOFAIC.

In a related context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is possible to apply for the service of attesting official documents and certificates via the official website or via the electronic application of the Ministry, noting that it has launched a delivery service to receive documents and deliver them to customers applying for the service of attesting official documents through state missions in each of the Republic of… Korea, the Republic of India and the Republic of the Philippines, to ensure that they receive the service smoothly and with high efficiency.

4 cases of return document

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified four cases for applying for a return document, which are:

■ Children of citizens born abroad.

■ Loss of the regular passport.

■ Damage to the regular passport.

■ Regular passport expiration.