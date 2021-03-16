Today evening, the UAE government announced a new achievement for the UAE by vaccinating 52.6% of the target group, while the most important precautionary measures for the coming month of Ramadan were announced, which included preventing any breakfast tables in mosques, while limiting the length of evening prayers and Tarawih prayers to no more than 30 minutes, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and chapels on the external roads remained closed.

In detail, the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul-Rahman Al-Owais, announced in a recorded speech that was broadcast during the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, that the national campaign for vaccination had reached its recently announced goal of vaccinating 52.46% Of the target group of the total population of the UAE, the vaccine was also provided to 70.21% of the elderly and people with chronic diseases

He said: “With the continuation of the daily reports related to vaccine doses, we are close to providing nearly 7 million vaccine doses in more than 205 medical centers in the various regions of the country, in a positive step that places the UAE at the forefront of countries in terms of vaccination.” These numbers reflect the tremendous efforts that The efforts of our health sector and our heroic cadres to provide the utmost protection and preservation of public health, and an indication of the strength of the medical and health system in the UAE. We are working hard to succeed in providing the vaccine to 100% of our community.

Al-Owais added: “The availability of vaccines is one of the most important achievements of the state in our battle against the pandemic, and they are available to everyone free of charge in the various centers that operate at their maximum capacity, which requires everyone to join hands, cooperate and take the initiative to take the vaccine to ensure the achievement of community immunity and a return to normal life.”

For his part, the spokesperson from the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, announced the most prominent preventive measures that must be followed during the coming month of Ramadan, saying: In the interest of the health and safety of society, we advise everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, and to stay away from family visits. And avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families, and only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat group meals.

He pointed out that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable organizations, donate and pay alms and zakat electronically, pointing to a prohibition on restaurants to distribute breakfast meals for those fasting inside Or in front of the restaurant front, and its distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region, taking into account the rules of social distancing.

Al Dhaheri added: “It has been decided that Tarawih prayers will be held in accordance with the precautionary controls against Covid-19, in addition to continuing to work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers, and not to allow any breakfast tables in the mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes. Mosques will be closed immediately after prayers, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the prayer halls of the external roads will continue to be closed.

He continued: “With regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of the holy month, a continuous assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country will be conducted, and procedures updated simultaneously with developments, and work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques, with the ability to participate in lectures and lessons electronically, and we encourage reading The Qur’an through smart devices, charitable donation and electronic giving of alms and zakat. “

Al Dhaheri called upon all members of society to cooperate and adhere to procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, both individuals and institutions, stressing the possibility of enjoying the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan, despite social distancing through contact with parents. And friends using social media and digital platforms.

He stressed the need for the elderly and people with chronic diseases to avoid gatherings of any kind, in order to ensure their safety, and to seek information from official sources and not to circulate rumors that may have negative repercussions on society and the efforts of the state and undermine community security, stressing that all the measures announced in the protocol The current national status is adjustable based on the global and local health status.





