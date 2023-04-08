In the future, when the European regulation allows it, the National Police will have a new ally at hand for complex missions. It is an autonomous and electric aircraft, with the capacity to carry up to two people or 220 kilos, which can reach places that are not safe for a policeman, firefighter or health worker. “If in a catastrophe like the one at the La Palma volcano there were people who were left isolated by the lava, this drone could be sent to rescue them, without putting any police operation at risk,” explains Ángel Manuel Siles, chief inspector of Safety and Protection Aerial, on the autonomous vehicle EHang 216, known as the megadron.

The person in charge of this project explains that the aircraft is intended to fly at low altitude and will also have other functions, such as the transport of emergency material or various services to the scientific police. And it is that it can incorporate different types of sensors, which carry out from video recordings and terrain analysis to detection of explosives, toxic gases or other harmful elements. “Being a larger platform, it allows you to carry more things than a normal drone,” Chief Inspector Siles explained to EL PAÍS during the exhibition at the Meta World Congresswhich took place in The ship from Madrid last weekend.

Control of the aircraft, which can reach a speed of up to 130 kilometers per hour, is done entirely from the ground, using a computer that is transported to the take-off site. From inside, it is not possible to execute any flight operations: there are no buttons or keyboards. What there is is a screen, but, according to the agents, it is for “entertainment”.

Agents of the National Police present the model of the autonomous aircraft. Jaime Villanueva

The State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), the body that grants licenses for all aircraft in Spain, follows European regulations and has not yet authorized the operation of this type of vehicle. There is also no forecast to do so immediately. Regarding whether it will take a year or a decade, Siles prefers not to specify what the expectations are, but he assumes that “it won’t take that long.” The chief inspector recalls that air taxis, for example, are already viable from a technological point of view, but they are also still pending a regulatory regulation and infrastructure that allows them to operate commercially.

As long as there is no date for its takeoff in mission mode, the National Police assures that it already has qualified personnel. Siles details that there are four policemen trained to fly this aircraft and that, in addition, they are “the first in Spain and probably in Europe.” According to him, he stresses, the team is prepared to fly “as soon as the circumstances” arise. For now, the aircraft has made test flights in safe places previously authorized by AESA, such as the National Police School in Ávila, which has restricted airspace.

The agents explain that while operating the megadrone from the ground is easier than flying a helicopter and its energy consumption is more sustainable, it is a completely different operation. You have to plan in a small time frame, taking into account takeoff and return. Because it is electric, its autonomy is limited to about 30 minutes (which can decrease if there is a lot of wind) and the maximum distance from the control center is 35 kilometers. Thus, it is necessary to transport it in a truck to the mission area to optimize the time and the flight route as much as possible. Despite this, compared to traditional aircraft, it has the advantage that it is smaller (5.6 meters wide and long) and that it does not need a specific infrastructure to land.

Chief Inspector Siles maintains that this passenger drone is specially designed for the cities of the future, where there are so-called vertiports, points on the roofs of buildings to take off and land vertically. “Just like now you ask for a Glovo, an Uber or a Cabify, you will ask for a drone and you will go up to the roof of your house, so that it can pick you up there and take you to another point. That’s the future, isn’t it? But the future is getting closer”, says Siles.

The aircraft has been a donation that arose through a diplomatic agreement between China and Spain, which also ceded several small drones. In this way, the National Police became the first police force in Europe to have an autonomous aerial vehicle with the capacity to transport people. Now he wants to stay ahead. “Companies that join the acquisition of this type of aircraft go faster. But when you pioneer something, you’re really coming up with a normative innovation. If society can take advantage of these opportunities, that is what interests us”, adds Siles. Meanwhile, the National Police continues training with the aircraft, training personnel and trying to design operations for the future.

