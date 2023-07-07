Threads, which has been dubbed the “Twitter killer”, topped the free applications on Apple’s (App Store) store in Britain and the United States today, Thursday.

The launch of the app comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Musk exchanged criticism for months, but also expressed their willingness to fight a real-life mixed martial arts match in Las Vegas.

“The fight is on, and Zuckerberg punches hard,” said Jasmine Enberg, senior analyst at Insider Intelligence. “In a lot of ways, that’s exactly what you would expect from Meta: exceptional execution and an easy-to-navigate user interface.”

Citing a letter sent to Zuckerberg by one of Twitter’s lawyers, Semaphore news reported that the microblogging site was threatening to sue Meta.

Many competitors emerged for Twitter after Musk acquired it in a $ 44 billion deal last year, and since the purchase of the famous social networking site, Musk has taken a series of chaotic decisions that have caused users and advertisers to turn away from the platform. Musk’s latest move included limiting the number of tweets a user can read per day.

Perfect timing

Analysts and experts said that Twitter’s faltering gives way to a competitor with huge financial resources like Mita, precisely because of its billions of users on the Instagram platform and its advertising power.

“The launch of Meta for Threads comes at the perfect time to give it a chance to take Twitter off its perch,” said Niclas Meer, professor of marketing at Chapman University, referring to the chaos that befell Twitter after the company restricted the number of tweets that could be read per day.

He added, “Threads will have a strong start because it is based on the Instagram platform, which has a huge user base, and if its users decide to use Threads, advertisers will soon catch up with them.”

Different advantages of Twitter

Although Threads is a standalone app, users can log in with their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, making the app a handy addition to the photo-sharing app’s more than two billion monthly active users.

Much like Twitter, the app lets you post short texts that users can like, repost, and reply to.

A post can be up to 500 characters long and include links, images and videos up to five minutes long, according to a blog post by Meta.

The application differs from Twitter in that it does not have tags and search keywords, which means that users cannot follow live events as they can on the Elon Musk platform.

It also does not yet have a direct messaging feature and lacks a copy that can be downloaded on personal computers that certain users such as companies rely on, knowing that the application is available in more than 100 countries on the App Store and Google Play.

There are no advertisements on Threads currently, and Zuckerberg said that he will not seek to make a financial profit from the new application only when there is a clear path to reach a billion users, and he wrote on Threads, “I think there should be an application for public conversations with more than a billion people. It has had success.” Twitter had a chance to do it but it didn’t work out. I hope we do.”

Brands like Billboard, HBO and Netflix got accounts within minutes of launching the app, as did celebrities like Shakira.