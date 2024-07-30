The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the total number of communication operations with its customers via the “Tawasul” system reached about 30 million during the first half of this year, an increase of about 61% compared to the total communication operations during the same period in 2023, which amounted to about 18.6 million operations. The “Tawasul” system achieves the highest standards of competitiveness in providing pioneering institutional services, and takes advantage of modern technology to provide a happy and effective experience for customers in their relationship with the ministry, by providing pioneering services characterized by speed, ease, transparency, security and reliability, and providing the highest standards of privacy, within a sustainable approach and direction to build and develop an integrated digital system for the ministry that is in line with the UAE’s directions in digital transformation.

The “Tawasul” system provides 14 smart and digital channels for its customers, including the call center 600590000, the “WhatsApp” service, the live chat service via the website and smart application, the email [email protected], in addition to the video calling service in the offices of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the video and voice calls service with customers via “WhatsApp”, the “Customer Voice” system, the “Customer First” forum within the “Customer Council”, in addition to the ministry’s accounts on social media sites @mohre_uae, the automated interactive response system, awareness notifications for employers and employees, the monthly account statement service for companies, the technical support service, and the distinguished preferential service.

Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Relations Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The Tawasul system supports the Ministry’s strategy in terms of meeting all customer needs and providing them with support, assistance and rapid response, which contributes to enhancing compliance with the legislation regulating the labor market in light of the reliability of responding to questions and inquiries.”