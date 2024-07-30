Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the total number of communication operations with its customers via the “Tawasul” system reached 30 million during the first half of this year, an increase of about 61% compared to the total number of communication operations during the same period in 2023, which amounted to about 18.6 million operations.

The “Tawasul” system achieves the highest standards of competitiveness in providing pioneering institutional services, and takes advantage of modern technology to provide a happy and effective experience for customers in their relationship with the Ministry, by providing pioneering services characterized by speed, ease, transparency, security and reliability, and providing the highest standards of privacy, within a sustainable approach and direction to build and develop an integrated digital system for the Ministry that is consistent with the UAE’s directions in digital transformation and future services.