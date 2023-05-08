Ciudad Victoria.- Elements of the State Guard they rescued 30 migrants who were deprived of their liberty in a building in Reynosa, north of Tamaulipasaccording to information issued this weekend by the Ministry of Public Security (SSPT).

“In response to a citizen report, State Guard personnel released 30 people of foreign origin who were deprived of their liberty at a home in the Rancho Grande neighborhood, in the municipality of Reynosa,” the agency explained.

They even pointed out that the migrants shouted for help from inside the house room until their pleas were heard by people who alerted the appropriate authorities.

“When the State Guard personnel arrived at the address located on Ribera de los Fresnos street, number 426 of the aforementioned neighborhood, they saw people inside asking for help,” the authority explained.

29 of the rescued migrants are from Venezuela and one from Guatemala. According to images released by the authorities, part of this group of foreigners are minors.

CBP alerts migrants to fraud by criminals

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) urged the migrant population not to be deceived by criminals who take advantage of their desires to want to reach the United States.

“The community should not listen to lies from traffickers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants putting their lives at risk, the border is not open,” he said.

It should be remembered that the border bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville was closed at around 11:00 p.m. on April 19 due to the presence of migrants trying to enter the neighboring country illegally.