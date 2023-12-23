Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Fencing Club launched its indoor camp at the Millennium Hotel, with the participation of 30 male and female players, in preparation for participating in the Club World Cup in France scheduled for next month, and many other local tournaments.

The camp includes many diverse training programs, in the gymnasium of the Al Mushrif Council of the Abu Dhabi Councils.

Egyptian Olympic champion Ahmed Osama El Gendy, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is participating in the camp in the “modern pentathlon” and many Arab, continental and international titles, to benefit from his distinguished experience in winning titles, and to give male and female players the opportunity to interact and benefit from the best practices to advance their abilities and develop their skills. Enabling them to compete for positive results in local and international tournaments.

Majed Al Mansouri, a member of the club’s board of directors, confirmed that this camp enhances the capabilities of male and female players, and refines their experiences through interaction with the Egyptian hero Ahmed Osama Al-Jundi, and other heroic players whom the club intends to attract in the coming period, at the Arab and international levels, to achieve the vision of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Enhancing national sporting aspirations and discovering talent to support national teams with the best elements. Al Mansouri praised the positive cooperation and great support from the “Abu Dhabi Councils” to establish the camp and support the club’s ambitions to compete for the best results in local and foreign competitions, especially since the club’s first season witnessed it winning 100 medals in local and international competitions, with “30 gold and 27 silver.” , and 43 bronze.