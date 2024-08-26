Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to exceed the maximum speed limit on school roads, which is set at 30 km/h, to preserve the safety of students. It broadcast a video through its official accounts on the “X” website, in which it called on drivers to adhere to safe driving.

She identified six warnings for drivers when passing near schools, which are: being distracted by things other than the road, exceeding the speed limit, not paying attention to stop signs, sidewalks, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings, not being prepared for emergency and unexpected situations, using designated parking spaces, and random parking.

She stressed that she had prepared for the school year to ensure the return of students to school, pointing out the intensification of traffic patrols at intersections and internal and external roads in the emirate, to facilitate the movement of school buses, and to ensure pedestrian crossings to ensure the safety of students when getting out of the vehicle until reaching the school gate. The Security Media Department implemented an awareness program to enhance traffic culture in conjunction with the start of the school year, urging parents to monitor their children, adhere to safe driving, and bring vehicles to a complete stop when the “Stop” arm is opened.