More and more Italian cities are introducing new 30 zones, where precisely you cannot proceed with your vehicle at more than 30 km/h. A limit that deeply divides public opinion: there are those who argue that it is an extremely restrictive measure, and those who instead think that we are dealing with a just limit that greatly reduces the risk of accidents and victims. The Municipality of Florence it is moving in this second direction, so much so that in recent days it has approved five new zones with a limit of 30 km/ha Coverciano, Campo di Marte, San Bartolo a Cintoia, Soffiano and Statuto, also expanding that of via di Ripoli.

These new zones 30 are added to those already existing in the centre, in the Cascine park, in the area of ​​the Forlanini Village, in Brozzi, Castello, Poggetto, Cure, Gavinana, Galluzzo and Podestà. “With this resolution we give an answer to the many residents who ask us for interventions to reduce speed and in general for improve road safety – commented the councilor for mobility Stefano Giorgetti – Added to this, thanks to the reception of the acceleration phase of the vehicles, also the reduction of pollutant emissions“. Sustainability and safety are therefore the two focuses that led to the new provisions being launched in the last session of 2022 of the municipal council.