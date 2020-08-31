#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It’s posted all over the pavement, signs, and utility poles. In almost all the streets of Nantes (Loire Atlantique), the speed is now limited to 30 km / hour instead of 50. Motorists are divided. “They always try to force us, to force us, and there, it is one more constraint”, plague a driver. The project aims to reduce pollution, noise, and improve safety, but are all these elements admissible?

An upcoming consultation

Braking distances will be greatly reduced. But from the point of view of pollution, it is more complicated. “The vehicle traveling at 30 km / h emits more fine particles and nitrogen dioxide than when it is traveling at 50 km / h. On the other hand, reducing the phenomenon of acceleration / braking will reduce emissions of fine particles associated with the wear and tear of roads, tires and brake pads “, explains Marion Guiter, who is involved in design engineering for Air Pays de la Loire. The 30 km / h will be subject to a consultation of the people of Nantes, who have until October 15 to give their opinion.

