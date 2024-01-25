The limit of 30 km/h in Bologna it's causing discussion. In response the Ministry of Infrastructure he developed one directive on speed limits in urban centres, proposing a limit of 30 km/h only in “sensitive” areas and for specific reasons.

30 km/h limit only in certain areas

The areas identified by the Ministry of Transport for the 30 km/h limit include streets without sidewalks with a high presence of pedestrians, sections with abnormal narrowing, steep slopes, tortuous paths typical of historic centres, and places with frequent vehicular entrances and exits from buildings such as factories, kindergartens, schools and playgrounds.

With the directive, the MIT has indicated the roads where the 30 km/h limit can be applied

The limit could also be applied on slippery or slippery floors dangerous curves, especially during adverse weather conditions. The directive will be the subject of institutional discussion.

30 km/h limit should not be imposed

The Ministry's directive invites the Municipalities, including Bologna, to do not independently impose limits lower than 50 km/h without justification. The need to maintain a network of roads with a 50 km/h limit within the speed-limited zones to ensure connections is underlined. The lower limits will be applied only on specific roads, justified by particular conditions, and may be temporarysuch as during tourist influxes or extraordinary traffic flows.

The directive also states that the presumption of greater safety resulting from lower speed limits is illusory. It also highlights that bans not supported by actual needs can lead to systematic failures and to underestimation of the signage.

The ministry invites municipalities not to independently impose limits lower than 50 km/h without justification

The general imposition of limits that are too low could cause hindrance to circulation and environmental damage, as well as creating traffic jams. The power to change the rules must therefore be exercised with the balance between the right to mobility and the promotion of road safety. The directive also mentions that driving too slowly can cause accidents. Safety and traffic flow must be harmonized.

Read also:

→ Bologna city at 30 km/h

→ Limit 30 km/h

→ All the news in which we talked about AUTOVELOX

→ Speed ​​camera map

→ SPEED LIMITS

→ FINES FOR ROAD OFFENSES

→ DRIVER'S LICENSE UPDATES

→ Driving license points

→ Notification of who was driving reduction of license points

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!