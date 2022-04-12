A soldier observed last Friday the remains of the regional government headquarters in Mikolaiv. Albert Garcia (THE COUNTRY)

There are retirees in Spain who spend the morning observing the evolution of public works in their city. Alexander Gavrish and his domino game partners have another hobby, they control everyone who hangs around Kashtanovy Square in Mikolaiv, in southern Ukraine. “We are here making sure that nobody takes photos of the square or does strange things, like you do,” says Gavrish. The fear of Ukrainian citizens of Russian infiltrators and the obsession with not spreading information that could serve the enemy lead these pensioners to endure even in the rain and with the roar of artillery threatening in the background. The war front is just 30 kilometers away.

Are you scared? the journalist asks when an explosion breaks the silence of the empty square. “Oh no, Saint Nicholas protects us,” he says, pointing to the statue in the middle of the square, the patron saint of this city located at the mouth of the Bug River. But the majority of the population is afraid: of the almost half a million people registered in Mikolaiv, only about 200,000 remain; the rest have moved west or abroad.

Russian troops have occupied Kherson, 40 kilometers away, although on the outskirts of the city, the fields of the delta formed by the Bug and Dnieper rivers are the scene of the constant exchange of artillery and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian units. EL PAÍS envoys were able to confirm this last Friday during a visit to the Mikolaiv airport, destroyed by Russian missiles: artillery cannon fire and rifle bursts could be seen and heard just 10 kilometers away. The soldiers asked the journalists not to wear press identification in their vehicle because, according to their warning, this would make them an enemy target.

On Bribe Street, in the center of Mikolaiv, very few people were seen at lunchtime. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Army in the province explained that at least ten missiles impacted the urban area daily. Last March, a Russian ballistic missile from the Black Sea destroyed the headquarters of the regional government of the province, one of the images of this war most disseminated by the media. Not far from there, on a solitary walk on the asphalt of Calle Soborna —cars barely circulate—, a married couple with a baby stroller was hurrying up a coffee to go. Misha and Kate Govorov have a one-year-old son, and unlike most families with children, they haven’t left town. They argue that this is their home and that their parents cannot be evacuated due to their advanced age.

Kate Govorov, 32, a photographer by profession, says she cried for hours when she saw the images of the executions of civilians in Bucha, north of kyiv. She and her partner admit they are nervous about an attempted invasion by Russian troops from Kherson. They are clear that if that happened, then they would leave Mikolaiv in the direction of kyiv.

The bridges, the shipyards of the Bug, the administrative buildings or the residential areas, no corner escapes the indiscriminate attacks with rockets that fall on Mikolaiv. In the inhabited nuclei in the nobody’s zone, in the delta, the violence of the war is even more relentless. Natasha Mazurenko had to lock herself in a cellar for two days after her village outside Mikolaiv was occupied by four columns of Russian armor. “They didn’t try to kill anyone until they had to withdraw due to our counteroffensive. So they said goodbye by shooting at our houses and looting what they could.”

A driver was driving past an unexploded missile in Mikolaiv on Friday. Albert Garcia (THE COUNTRY)

Mazurenko is a clerk in a candy and chocolate shop, without customers most of the day. There are almost no children in Mikolaiv anymore, and the few that remain are preparing to go out with their mothers on the bus convoys that leave several times a day for the Odessa train station. The images of the attack on the Kramatorsk train station shook the spirits of the residents of this city facing the Black Sea. 57 civilians lost their lives there. Mazurenko says that it is not possible for this to happen in Mikolaiv because she trusts the strength of the Ukrainian defense, a statement that many of the interviewees repeat from memory. At the same time, this 23-year-old mother of a child admitted that she was scared in her town. Other people consulted affirm that Mikolaiv and Odessa do not suffer the harassment that Donbas suffers, and that a Russian invasion here would be suicide.

Fear in Odessa

But in Odessa there is also fear: on Saturday, April 9, a 24-hour curfew was decreed because the military authorities had information of a resurgence of aerial hostilities from neighboring Crimea. At the train station, fear of a Kramatorsk-like tragedy caused panic among passengers when air-raid alarms sounded on Friday afternoon.

Public lighting is turned off at night in Odessa in areas considered to be at special risk, to make it difficult for the enemy to identify infrastructure from the air. On the weekend night, on the platforms of the Odessa station everything was dark, the families fleeing from the front spoke in low voices and only the inspectors’ flashlights indicated that, indeed, a swarm of people walked the tracks . Parlor music, old and rough, as if coming out of a jukebox, was playing over the PA system. Reminiscent of that scene in the movie Saving Private Ryan in which American soldiers awaited their fate listening to Edith Piaf, among the ruins of a French villa.

“We are not scared because we are already over 80 years old,” Gavrish continued from his watchman’s bench in the square in Mikolaiv. “Between all of us, we will prevent what happened in Bucha from happening here again. We are people, they are animals,” he would say in broken Ukrainian because, by his own admission, his mother tongue — like that of most in the region — is Russian. His friends asked him to stop chatting with the strangers, the game of dominoes had to continue despite the noise of the artillery on the other side of the river.

