Gaza (Agencies)

An Israeli air strike on a school in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killed 30 people yesterday, and an ongoing Israeli operation in Khan Younis has killed 170 Palestinians in six days, Gaza sources said in the tenth month of the war.

The targeted school is located within the area that the Israeli army recently claimed was a “new humanitarian zone,” extending along the coastline, from the town of Al-Zawaida in the center of the Strip, to the south of Khan Yunis in the south.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that the death toll from the Israeli targeting of Khadija School in Deir al-Balah, which is a field medical point, reached 30 dead and more than 100 injured, including serious cases, adding that 15 children and 8 women were among the dead.

In response to the bombing, the Israeli army admitted to bombing Khadija School in central Gaza, claiming that it was the location of a Hamas command complex, according to a statement issued by an Israeli army spokesman.

In the southern Gaza Strip, about 170 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured since the start of the new Israeli operation in Khan Yunis last Monday, according to Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

Nearly 182,000 Palestinians have fled Khan Younis since Monday, according to the United Nations.

The Israeli army expanded its operations in Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, saying this came after rockets were fired from the area towards Israel.

Meanwhile, the army called on residents of several neighborhoods in the city to move west to Al-Mawasi, which it classified as a “humanitarian zone.” According to the Palestinian Information Center, “the Israeli army dropped thousands of leaflets calling on Palestinians in the northern areas of Rafah and the southern areas of Khan Yunis to forcibly evacuate.” Local sources explained that the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders that include residents and displaced persons in areas in the south of Khan Yunis, along with other neighborhoods and squares in the north of Rafah.

In addition, Rome is hosting today a four-way meeting that includes Egyptian, American and Qatari officials, in addition to the head of Israeli intelligence, as part of the mediators’ ongoing efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip.

A senior Egyptian source said that an Egyptian security delegation will participate in the meeting alongside Qatari, American and Israeli officials, to discuss developments in the truce negotiations in the Gaza Strip, according to Egyptian media.

Agreement formula

The Egyptian source explained that his country stressed to all parties participating in the meeting the need to reach an agreement formula that stipulates an immediate ceasefire, guarantees the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the importance of ensuring the freedom of movement of Palestinians in Gaza and a complete withdrawal from the Rafah crossing, within the framework of adherence to the need to reach a comprehensive solution that achieves stability in the region.

In this context, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, said yesterday that negotiations on the conflict in Gaza should not continue indefinitely, adding in statements before the UN Security Council that the conflict in Gaza has been ongoing for more than 9 months, causing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster that is constantly getting worse.