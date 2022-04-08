EP Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:14



The Ukrainian authorities have denounced this Friday at least 30 dead and more than a hundred injured in an attack carried out by Russian forces against a train station in the town of Kramatorsk, located in the Donetsk region (east).

“According to operational data, more than 30 people have been killed and more than a hundred injured in the shell attack on the Kramatorsk railway station,” said the head of the Ukrainian Railways Service, Oleksandr Kamishin.

Kamishin has stressed in a message on his Telegram account that “this is a deliberate blow to the railway passenger infrastructure and residents of Kramatorsk.”

Minutes earlier, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, had pointed out that “Russian Nazis” had attacked the place with an ‘Iskander’ missile. “Police and rescue teams report dozens of deaths and injuries,” he added.

Several injured at the Kramatorsk station and remains of the missile. / Afp

He also stressed that “thousands of people were at the station during the attack because Donetsk residents are being evacuated to safer regions in Ukraine.” Kramatorsk is located in the Donetsk area not controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The racists knew well where they were aiming and what they wanted,” Kirilenko said, adding that Moscow “wants to destroy everything Ukrainian. “Russia is a country of villains and criminals. Evil must be stopped and punished”, he has riveted.

The attack has been condemned by the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, who has accused “the occupiers” of firing a missile at the station, where “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated.”

“Nearly 30 people have died and around a hundred have been injured of varying degrees,” he said on his Telegram account, while denouncing that “the inhuman Russians do not abandon their methods.”

“Lacking the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. It is an evil that has no limits and that, if it is not punished, will never stop », he has highlighted.

For their part, the authorities of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, whose independence was recognized by Moscow days before the start of the invasion, have accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of being behind the launch of the missile.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a missile against Kramatorsk,” they said, while stressing that the attack was carried out “against the train station, where the civilian population was being evacuated,” according to the Russian agency. of Interfax news.

In this line, they have pointed out that “fragments of a projectile from the Tochka missile system have fallen in the vicinity of the station” and have stressed that this type of system is used by Ukraine and is not used by Russia or the Donetsk People’s Republics. and Luhansk.